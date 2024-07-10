Starmer appears alongside world leaders in first foreign trip as PM

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appeared alongside world leaders in his first family photo at the Nato summit, as Ukraine and concerns about Joe Biden's age dominate the agenda.

The PM said his talks with world leaders were “an opportunity to make sure that those relationships are reset, for me to be able to say that our position on the world stage – leading on issues like defence and security, on climate change, and on energy – are so important”.

Starmer told reporters Nato is "bigger now than it's ever been, more united than it's ever been, and absolutely clear-eyed about the threat of Russian aggression".

Starmer appeared alongside President Biden and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Credit: PA

He also will present Biden with an Arsenal shirt, personalised his surname and the number 46, when the pair meet at the White House.

Along with a copy of the Atlantic Charter which paved the way for the formation of Nato, complete with then Labour leader Clement Attlee’s amendments.

Starmer has held meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz since he arrived, and will later meet for the first time with President Joe Biden.

Starmer told Zelenskyy that there has been “a change of government but no change in position” with regards to the UK’s support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy thanked Sir Keir for his words and for Britain’s support.: “Thank you again that you are with us from the very beginning of the war,” he said.

The PM and the German Chancellor agreed that the Nato summit was an opportunity to strengthen support for Ukraine and said they would work “at pace” to deepen UK-Germany defence ties.

“The Chancellor welcomed the Prime Minister’s commitment to resetting the UK’s European partnerships, noting how important our friendships with like-minded countries will be in a challenging international environment,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Starmer told reporters on his way to the 75th Nato summit he will have a "cast-iron" commitment to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence, but refused to put a time frame on that pledge.

Instead, strategic defence review will be launched next week.

The war in Ukraine is dominating the agenda at the summit, particularly after the horrific attack on Kyiv's children's hospital earlier this week.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday "I expect allies to agree a substantial package" of funding for Ukraine.

President Biden announced new air defences for Ukraine on Tuesday, in a speech opening the summit.

Starmer had his first meeting at Nato with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Credit: PA

But what Zelenskyy wants most is for the US to lift all restrictions on using US-supplied weapons in Russian territory.

In May the US gave Ukraine permission to fire US supplied weapons into limited areas, from the area of Kharkiv into the area just over the border.

As Starmer enjoys his first foreign trip as prime minister, President Biden is plagued with speculation about whether he is fit to run for re-election.

In recent weeks, Biden has faced calls from some Democrats to withdraw from November's US presidential election, owing to his head-to-head debate performance against Donald Trump.

But in a letter to congressional democrats earlier on Monday, Biden dismissed calls for him to drop out.

Biden suffered two big blows on Wednesday as former Speaker and senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi suggested he should reconsider running, while actor and "lifelong Democrat" George Clooney said "we are not going to win" with Biden.

Starmer suggested Biden is not too old when speaking to reporters on Tuesday, after he was asked about plans to age cap House of Lords members at 80.

Starmer said his plans were about cutting numbers in the Lords, and did not apply to world leaders like 81-year-old Biden - "it doesn’t reflect on how other elected representatives are chosen in other countries", he said.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…