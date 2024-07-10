Starmer's defence spending pledge 'cast-iron' but PM won't commit to timeline

Play Brightcove video

The new prime minister has landed in Washington, as ITV News Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana reports

Keir Starmer's mind was on global instability and the threat of Russia as he boarded a plane to Washington DC last night, headed for the Nato summit that would mark 75 years of this military alliance.

After a couple of hours he headed towards the back of the plane and took a seat as a number of journalists, including me, crowded around him. This was Starmer's first mid-air 'huddle' giving reporters the chance to fire a series of questions at him ranging from foreign policy to football; defence spending to trans rights.

I asked about his "cast-iron" promise to spend 2.5% of national income on defence. What was the trade off? Was defence above solving doctors strikes, funding schools and saving cash-strapped councils in the priority list?

"The defence and security of the nation, of the country, is the first priority of government," Starmer replied, insisting that was well understood by every Labour government including his own.

So when would the money be forthcoming, we pushed, highlighting that without a timeline, the guarantee was meaningless. Starmer insisted that the 2.5% would be met, but said he would not say anything more on timing until a strategic review of Britain's defence capabilities had been carried out. "That is wider than the money question," he added.

Starmer admitted the 2.5% must come within Labour's fiscal rules, as he said he hoped the strategic review would be completed within a year.

On Ukraine, he attacked Russia's "shocking and appalling" strike on a children's hospital and said: "My message to President Putin is this - this Nato summit should be seen as a clear and united resolve by Nato allies and others... to stand by Ukraine and stand up to Russian aggression."

Stamer said it was up to the Ukrainian government to decide how to use Britain's storm shadow missiles, when asked about their use in strikes against Russian military targets, but added that they were there for "defensive purposes". He also spoke of the financial package that the summit would put forward to support Ukraine.

So a serious trip - but one in which the football-mad Prime Minister admitted he could get a little distracted. Asked about whether he would find time to watch England's semi final match against Netherlands, and what his advice was to Gareth Southgate, Starmer replied: "Win!"

"I understand our phones are all taken off us, when we go into the Council, so I’ve not doubt we’ll be passed lots of notes with really important information about the summit, and one or two of those notes hopefully will be an update on the score, because I’m not going to be able to get it otherwise.

"But, look, I’ve sent a message to the team, obviously I wish them well, I want them to win, and let’s hope they can do it tomorrow."

He called Saka’s late goal against Switzerland "absolutely classic" before joking, "I’d remind you, England have not missed a penalty under a Labour government in 2024."

