Survey finds some UK mosques could be more inclusive

The results of a survey into UK mosques has found worshippers want more inclusive spaces for women and children.

Although many mosques already have separate spaces for their female worshippers, the Open My Mosque report found there are a significant number that do not, which sometimes leads to women feeling unwelcome.

Both men and women were surveyed for the first-of-its-kind survey by the Together We Thrive Network, a group of Muslim Women with the aim of tackling inequalities.

Campaigners hope it will inspire positive change for the future as ITV News reporter Amrit Birdi said.

Hifsa Haroom Iqbal from Stafford spent her career delivering training on religion, equality and justice.

She took part in the survey and spoke to ITV News about her experiences as a Muslim woman attending mosque.

She said at times she has struggled to feel welcome, adding: "I have had mosques that have got incredible spaces for women. They've got beautiful facilities, they are easily accessible.

"And when you are there, you actually feel welcomed. But I have been to mosques where I've been turned away at the front door and told if you want to pray, you need to go use the entrance around the back which tends to be past the bins and pass you know, some, awful spaces that you have to navigate in order to get to the actual women's prayer space, which then turns out to be nothing but a back room with some prayer mats in."

Anita Nayyer from the Together We Thrive Network led the report into inclusivity in mosques.

Nine in ten of those surveyed agreed that mosques must change to make women more welcome.

The most requested changes included:

7 in 10 want a more welcoming presence from staff & worshippers

8 in 10 want separate prayer spaces for both men & women

7 in 10 want more inclusion on governance and management boards

Ms Nayyer said: ''How many mosques in the country are doing it well, how many at the moment are not feeling inclusive enough? So we have men and women respond to the survey, it was about 80% female 20% male but they answered in very similar way.

"I think these models of running our religious institutions, which used to be very patriarchal, but that was part of the culture and there was advantages to that culture for those who first came here in the 50s and the 60s. It's really important to have the space that maintains the really cultural space for them that they need.

"Whereas our generation needs a very different set of things, men and women."

Anita Nayya, Report Author, Open My Mosque

Womens spaces in mosques are nothing new. According to some Islamic scholars, the mosques referenced in the Quran were mixed.

It is a view shared by Saleha Islam Bukhari, who says: "When we look at the Islamic history, and the examples of our Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, we find that the examples of the mosques you know, we had women and men both within the mosques and you know, running the mosque, and also interacting, so we want to continue those traditions."

Those behind the report acknowledge that there are many mosques which already offer inclusive and welcoming spaces for men and women, like Masjid Mosque in Peterborough.

Kimberley Lavery turned to the mosque at the lowest point in her life when her marriage had broken down. She had previously found some mosques unwelcoming, but the Masjid Mosque had dedicated spaces and offered her the complete support she needed.

Ms Lavery said: "It was all covered by this Masjid. So I can say for me, I mean, they really did help to piece our lives back together after that trauma that we've been through."

Mariam Hassam, Assistant Secretary-General for the Muslim Council of Britain said the survey has sparked an important conversation. She said: ‘It gives us a snapshot of what's happening. It's not the full picture as it may be. Because as Muslims, we're very diverse. We come from different cultures, different backgrounds, and we do things quite differently as well."

Those behind the Open My Mosque report believe there should be a change of law to give equality to not just Muslim women, but women of all faiths in their place of worship.

