Vending machines selling bullets installed in some US supermarkets

Vending machines selling bullets have been installed in supermarkets in Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas.

American Rounds - owner of the machines - said each unit uses an identification scanner and facial recognition software to verify the purchaser’s age and are as “quick and easy” to use as a computer tablet.

The company maintains the age-verification technology means that the transactions are as secure, or more secure, than online sales, which may not require the purchaser to submit proof of age, or at retail stores, where there is a risk of shoplifting.

“I’m very thankful for those who are taking the time to get to know us and not just making assumptions about what we’re about,” CEO Grant Magers said.

“We are very pro-Second Amendment, but we are for responsible gun ownership, and we hope we’re improving the environment for the community.” There have been 15 mass killings involving a firearm so far in 2024, compared to 39 in 2023, according to a database maintained in a partnership of The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

Federal law requires a person to be 18 to buy shotgun and rifle ammunition and 21 to buy handgun ammunition.

Mr Magers said their machines require a purchaser to be at least 21.

The machine works by requiring a customer to scan their driver’s license to validate that they are age 21 or older. The scan also checks that it is a valid license, he said.

That is followed by a facial recognition scan to verify “you are who you are saying you are as a consumer,” he said.

“At that point you can complete your transaction of your product and you’re off and going,” he said. “The whole experience takes a minute and a half once you are familiar with the machine.”

