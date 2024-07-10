What are the symptoms of Giardiasis and how can it be treated?

Two children at a Liverpool primary school dealing with a Giardiasis outbreak have died, health authorities have confirmed.

Parents were first told of the outbreak at Millstead Primary School in Liverpool in May. The school t eaches children aged two to 11 years, who have special educational needs.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the causes of the deaths of the two children have not been confirmed but they are "unlikely to be due to Giardia".

What are the symptoms of Giardiasis?

Giardiasis is a stomach bug that causes symptoms like diarrhoea, flatulence , bloating and weight loss.

It usually disappears in about a week if it's treated, but it can sometimes last much longer according to the NHS.

How is Giardiasis spread?

The infection is spread through direct contact with infected people or animals, or from swallowing contaminated water, food or drinks.

People are most infectious from when symptoms start until two days after they have passed.

It is recommended people stay off school or work until symptoms have stopped for two days.

You can have giardiasis and spread it to others without having any symptoms.

How is it treated?

Giardiasis is treated with antibiotics.

The NHS recommend people return to their GP if they have symptoms a week after starting treatment.

They might give you additional antibiotics or refer you to a specialist for treatment.

Sometimes the people you live with may also need to be tested and treated.

How to avoid spreading Giardiasis

wash your hands with soap and water frequently

separate clothing and bedding that may be contaminated from other laundry and wash it on a hot wash

clean toilet seats, flush handles, taps, surfaces and door handles regularly

do not prepare food for other people, if possible

do not share towels, wash cloths, flannels, cutlery and utensils

do not use a swimming pool until two weeks after your symptoms stop

How to look after yourself if you have Giardiasis

drink lots of fluids to avoid dehydration, such as water and squash – if you're well hydrated, your pee should be light yellow or clear

do not drink alcohol while you're taking antibiotics – alcohol can react with the main antibiotics used to treat giardiasis

If your baby has giardiasis, give them breast or bottle feeds as usual.

Further information is available on the NHS website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...