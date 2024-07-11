Alec Baldwin trial: Live rounds 'difficult to differentiate from dummy ones'

The second day of testimony is underway in the involuntary manslaughter trial of actor Alec Baldwin, nearly three years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of Rust.

The actor's charges - which come after he pointed a revolver at 42-year-old Hutchins when it fired and killed her - mean he could face up to 18 months in prison.

He has pleaded not guilty and claimed the gun, which was being used as a prop, fired accidentally after he followed instructions to point it at Hutchins, who was behind the camera.

Unaware it contained a live round, Baldwin said he pulled back the hammer, not the trigger, and it discharged.

In opening statements on Wednesday, prosecutors accused the actor of playing “make-believe with a real gun,” while the defence team said the gun was deemed “cold,” meaning it had been checked and was safe.

The trial continued on Thursday, with defence attorney Alex Spiro arguing that the live ammunition casings found on the set were hard to distinguish from dummy ones.

Mr Spiro shows photo evidence to witness Marissa Poppell, a crime scene technician, of the live ammunition and dummy ammunition that were on the set at the time of the fatal shooting.

Mr Spiro continues to press her, asking, “Doesn’t that Seth Kenney (the movie’s gun and ammunition supplier) round look exactly like the live round?” Ms Poppell responds, “Under a camera flash, I suppose it could.” Mr Spiro asks Ms Poppell again to look at the two shell casings and inquires if they looked “a lot alike.” Ms Poppell says that she does think they look similar, but she can tell some differences. Mr Spiro pushes back, “But you’re a trained investigator, right?” also asking, “You have no reason to think that anybody on the set of ‘Rust’ was able to do that, do you?” “No,” Mr Poppell says.

A photo is displayed on a screen during Alec Baldwin's manslaughter as the defence team probe a witness. Credit: AP

The AD, meaning assistant director of the film, Dave Halls, is also expected to testify on the witness stand during the trial.

In a criminal case related to the on-set shooting in March, Halls pleaded no contest to negligent use of a deadly weapon, the terms of that deal included six months of probation and a suspended sentence, prosecutors said.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armourer for the film was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The film director Joel Souza, who was also shot and wounded by the bullet from Baldwin's gun, is among other crew members who will also testify.

The trial is expected to last for nine days.

