Biden mistakenly calls Ukraine's Zelenskyy 'President Putin'

US President Joe Biden mistakenly called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "President Putin" on Thursday night.

Speaking in front of Nato leaders, he said: "Now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentleman, President Putin."

It follows mounting pressure on Biden to step aside following increased concerns around his age and health.

Biden, who is 81years old, has faced calls from some Democrats to withdraw from November's US presidential election, owing to his head-to-head debate performance against Donald Trump last month.

But in a letter to congressional democrats on Monday, Biden dismissed calls for him to drop out.

Biden wrote: “The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end.”

He stressed that the party has “one job,” which is to defeat Trump in November.

“We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the General Election,” Biden added.

“Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Trump.”

