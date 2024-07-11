Play Brightcove video

Ollie Watkins's biggest fan has been cheering him on for years before his star-studded goal on Wednesday, ITV News' Midlands Correspondent Stacey Foster reports

An 11-year-old boy with down syndrome and autism says he has been in contact with his "best friend", England's Ollie Watkins, since he scored a late goal to secure a 2-1 win over the Netherlands.

No one cheered harder for Watkins at the end of the Euro semi-finals than Woody Stokes, who first met the player a few years ago when he invited him to watch an Aston Villa match.

Watkins is a supporter of the charity Skylarks, which has helped secure the right support for Woody at school.

Woody's room is decorated with pictures of his favourite footballer and a shirt from when Watkins played for Woody's beloved Brentford team.

Woody Stokes' signed Aston Villa Ollie Watkins shirt Credit: ITV News

He also has a signed Aston Villa shirt from Watkins that reads: "To Woody, thank you for always supporting me, little man. Love you mate! Ollie Watkins".

During the Covid lockdown, Watkins wrote a note to Woody saying: "I wish that Woody can one day watch me play for England!"

Credit: ITV News

Now Woody is speechless every time he watches Watkins 90th-minute goal that landed England a place in the Euro final.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…