Bushey attack: Triple murder suspect in 'serious condition' in hospital

The suspect in the triple murder of three women in Hertfordshire is in a "serious condition" in hospital and has yet to be questioned, police have said.

Police had been searching for Kyle Clifford after Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC 5 Live commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found dead at home in Bushey on Wednesday.

Clifford was found with injuries in the Hilly Fields area of Enfield, north London, according to police.

A crossbow has also been recovered by officers, the force added.

Tributes have poured in for the victims from neighbours and friends, who described them as a "lovely family".

Carol Hunt and her daughters, Hannah and Louise, were found fatally injured on Wednesday. Credit: Facebook

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the victims' family and loved ones at this devastating and indescribable time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

"This was an unprecedented attack and we are determined to understand the full circumstances of what happened that evening and the events leading up to it.

"This investigation, as I'm sure people can imagine, will take time.

"I'd like to reiterate my sincere thanks to the members of public who contacted us yesterday and helped with our inquiries.

"We are still appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident on Tuesday evening in Bushey and activity in Enfield yesterday that could assist us to please contact police directly."

Police officers at the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey. Credit: PA

On Thursday, further searches took place at a house linked to Clifford's brother, Bradley Clifford, who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years for the murder of moped passenger Soban Khan in 2018.

According to the Metropolitan Police, at the time of the murder Bradley Clifford had targeted the moped before crashing into it, and continued to assault Mr Khan after the collision.

Officers were seen at the address in Rendlesham Road, Enfield, north London, in relation to the deaths.

Police staff wearing gloves and face masks were seen outside the property, which was first searched on Wednesday.

