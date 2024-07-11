England enjoy some rest and recovery ahead of Euros final

The England squad took a dip in a pool and sang along to songs as they enjoyed some rest and recovery before their momentous clash against Spain on Sunday.

The Three Lions picked up a late victory 2-1 against the Netherlands in the Euro semi-finals on Wednesday after Ollie Watkins scored a stunning 90th-minute goal.

A video on England's X account shows Jordan Pickford, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, and Kyle Walker relaxing in a pool, doing light exercises, and singing along to Tyla's song "Water."

A cheerful Bellingham is also shown singing a line of the song, "make me hotter," in a high falsetto.

But lying in their way of holding the Euro trophy on Sunday evening, is a Spanish team who have been the standout performers during the tournament, with their combination of youth and experience earning wide plaudits.

Credit: PA

This will be England's toughest matchup of the tournament.

Especially with Spain's teenage wunderkid Laimne Yamal, who broke records when his semi-final strike against France made him the youngest player to score at a major tournament for his country.

The Barcelona winger has earned many plaudits for his performances thus far, which have yielded three assists - currently the joint most at these Euros.

England will meet Spain in the final of Euro 2024 on Sunday, July 14 (8pm KO), with the match being staged at the Olympiastadion Stadium, in Berlin.

UK viewers can watch the final live on ITV1, BBC1, as well as the ITVX app and website.

