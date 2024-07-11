Euro 2024: Who are Spain's key players and how did they reach the final?

By James Gray, ITV News Producer

England are through to the final of Euro 2024 and will face Spain in a tie to decide who walks away as champions.

The Three Lions will be hoping to avenge their final defeat from three years ago and secure a long-awaited first Euros crown on Sunday.

But in their way stand a Spain team who have been the standout performers at these Euros, with their combination of youth and experience earning wide plaudits.

So, who are La Roja's key players and how have they played in the tournament to this point?

Key players

Rodri - The Manchester City midfielder has been a standout performer for club and country for several years now. Rodri showed with his strike against Georgia in the round of 16 that he poses a real goal threat to go alongside his defensive capabilities. He is likely to come face-to-face with Declan Rice in the final, and the winner of that battle could play a significant role in which side emerges victorious by the end of Sunday.

Lamine Yamal - Spain's teenage wonderkid broke records when his semi-final strike against France made him the first 16-year-old to score at a major tournament for his country. The Barcelona winger has earned many plaudits for his performances thus far, which have yielded three assists - currently the joint most at these Euros.

Alvaro Morata - Spain's captain and No. 7 will provide a true physical test for England's backline. Morata, who plies his trade for La Liga's Atletico Madrid, may not have yet hit the goalscoring heights he would have hoped for heading into the tournament, but his leadership and experience make him a key man for La Roja.

Lamine Yamal has been a revelation for Spain at Euro 2024. Credit: PA

How did Spain reach the final?

Spain have been the standout team at the Euros and kicked off their tournament in Group B alongside Croatia, Italy and Albania.

La Roja swept all aside on their way to topping the group with three wins from three games, including a 3-0 drubbing of Croatia.

A fearless Georgia team awaited Spain in the round of 16 and, despite going a goal behind, Luis de la Fuente's charges roared back to secure a comfortable 4-1 victory.

Spain faced hosts Germany at the quarter-final stage and impressed again on their way to a dramatic extra-time win, courtesy of a Mikel Merino header.

Spain saved arguably their best performance of the tournament for their blockbuster semi-final tie versus France.

Randal Kolo Muani gave the French an early lead, but Spain's 16-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal dragged his side level, before Dani Olmo scored what would become the eventual winner less than five minutes later.

Spain's path to the final has seen them record impressive wins over Germany and France. Credit: AP

Did you know...

Spain can become the most successful country in Euros history with a win over England. La Roja are currently tied with Germany on three titles.

In their last 28 games at the European Championship, Spain have lost just twice - suffering defeats to Italy at both Euro 2016 and 2020.

Previous meetings with England

England edge Spain when it comes to head-to-head meetings, with the Three Lions currently sitting on 14 wins compared to Spain's ten.

The most recent clash between the two sides came six years ago and saw the Three Lions secure a memorable 3-2 away victory in the Nations League.

Raheem Sterling struck twice in Seville - ending a three-year international goal drought - with Marcus Rashford also getting on the scoresheet to give England a 3-0 halftime lead.

Although Spain mounted a second-half comeback, the Three Lions held on to record their first win in Spain since February 1987.

When is the final?

England will meet Spain in the final of Euro 2024 on Sunday, July 14 (8pm KO), with the match being staged at Hertha Berlin's Olympic Stadium, in Berlin.

How can I watch?

UK viewers can watch the final live on ITV1 as well as the ITVX app and website.

