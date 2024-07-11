Prime Minister Keir Starmer could be on a collision course with a series of public sector unions after he said he will not be able to give them what they want when it comes to pay.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to the Nato summit in Washington DC, the Prime Minister warned that the "finances are in a very poor state" and argued that was why he was careful about what he promised on the way into the election.

The comments caused fury among some unions, including the National Education Union.

It's general secretary, Daniel Kebede, said: "This is not what we want to hear from the new Prime Minister. We expect an above inflation teacher pay offer that is fully funded.

"Failing to provide properly funded pay increases will have severe costs in terms of recruitment, retention and the delivery of education.

"Education is already at breaking point. Another below inflation pay rise will break it," he said.

Starmer argued that he had done an audit of the demands on his new government and he needed to prioritise the most significant needs.

He said: "And prisons is top of that list, I’m afraid. Because of the terrible state that we’ve been left. It is shocking for our country to have got into a state where we have too many prisoners and not enough prison places.

"To a point where any government is now in a position where it has to release prisoners early. That is a shocking indictment. That is a total failure of government," Starmer continued.

