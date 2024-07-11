Play Brightcove video

Dutch Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman responds to the men's team's victory against the Netherlands.

England's Lionesses have congratulated the men's side after they beat the Netherlands 2-1 to secure a spot in the Euros final.

It was bittersweet for Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman, though - who admitted she was gutted for her home country.

"Of course, I wish the very, very best for Gareth and his team, and so many other people, because we are colleagues. But it did hurt a little bit. My orange heart hurt!" she said.

England have now had a football team in a major tournament final for four summers in a row.

In 2021, the men's side faced Italy in the Euros final, losing on penalties.

The Lionesses beat Germany to win the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tournament, and were also in the final for the women's World Cup last year - but lost out to Spain.

Responding to this, Wiegman said: "English football is at a different level from when I came in and worked here.

"The whole country should be very, very proud. It's not easy, that what we've seen too. It's good to be English at the moment in football!"

England Forward Lauren Hemp admitted watching last night's match with Wiegman was a little strange given her Dutch allegiances, but said the team were "buzzing" with the result.

The team came together to watch the men's side play.

Speaking ahead of the Lionesses' Euro 2025 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland at Carrow Road, home of Norwich FC, Hemp added: "When we won the Euros, that was probably the best day of my life to date.

"We want to do the same again next year, and that starts from qualifying now."

The Lionesses have two group stage matches remaining in their qualification campaign for next summer’s European finals in Switzerland.

