Shelley Duvall, actor and star of 'The Shining', dies aged 75

American actor Shelley Duvall, known for her role in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining', has died aged 75.

Duvall also starred in Robert Altman's '3 Women', winning a BAFTA nomination and the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for her performance.

The Hollywood icon featured in seven other films directed by Altman, her industry mentor.

Her family said she died in Texas on Thursday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

