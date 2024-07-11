Play Brightcove video

England fans react after the Three Lions' 2-1 semi-final win over the Netherlands

England have made history and reached back-to-back European Championship finals after a stunning late winner from Ollie Watkins earned the Three Lions a 2-1 win over the Netherlands.

England manager Gareth Southgate hailed the "landmark moment", saying his England team are "giving people some amazing nights".

The Three Lions will now face Spain in a mouthwatering final - their first on foreign soil at a major tournament - which will be staged in Berlin on Sunday

England had looked set for another 30 minutes of extra-time after Harry Kane's controversial penalty cancelled out Xavi Simons' strike.

But a stunning last-gasp strike by substitute Ollie Watkins sealed the victory, with fans celebrating across the country.

England celebrate Ollie Watkins' winner against the Netherlands. Credit: PA

"I'm delighted if everybody at home is feeling the way we are and the way the supporters in the stadium are feeling," Southgate said.

"But from our point of view, we're not finished. We've got the greatest possible test to prepare for and we came here to try and win the tournament, and that's still our aim."

England fans celebrate Ollie Watkins' winner at Boxpark Wembley, in London. Credit: PA

New Prime Minister Keir Starmer, King Charles III and the Prince of Wales were among those to send England their congratulations, with Starmer watching the match in between meetings at the Nato summit in Washington DC.

Charles sent the squad his "warmest congratulations", but quipped: "If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!"

England's final opponents, Spain, have been the standout team at this tournament, overcoming hosts Germany in the quarter-finals before beating France in Tuesday's semi-final.

The Three Lions, meanwhile, have faced criticism throughout the Euros for a number of unconvincing performances.

In recent days, Southgate has admitted that he has been hurt by the personal criticism, making moments like Wednesday's semi-final all the sweeter.

"We all want to be loved, right? When you are doing something for your country and you are a proud Englishman, when you don't feel that back and all you read is criticism, it is hard," the England boss said.

"To be able to celebrate a second final is very, very special. Especially the fans that travel.

"Our travelling support is amazing, the money they spend, the commitment to do that, to be able to give them a night like this - and we have given them a few over the last six years from Russia onwards - it means a lot.

"If I hadn't been on the grass, I'd have been watching, celebrating like they were. We're kindred spirits in many ways. Of course, I'm the one that has to pick a team.

"To be able to give them a night like tonight is very, very special."

