Keir Starmer has hinted at a potential bank holiday if England win the Euros, saying "we should certainly mark the occasion".

But the prime minister said he didn't "want to jinx anything", especially after the heartbreak in the last Euros final - "I don't want to go through that again", he remarked.

Starmer was asked about his support for an extra bank holiday if England win the tournament, to which he replied: "We must mark it in some way, but the most important thing is getting it over the line on Sunday."

The PM, who is currently meeting world leaders at the 75th Nato summit, said he managed to squeeze in time to watch some of the football on Wednesday.

"I managed to pop out from one of my sessions for just 5 minutes, which is when I saw Kane get the first goal", he said.

But he was preparing for a meeting with President Biden when Ollie Watkins scored a late winner: "I missed the second one, but it's brilliant. I always said this team were going to go all the way, so I'm really really pleased and just good luck for Sunday."

Starmer watched Harry Kane's penalty alongside the Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, celebrating the goal before shaking Schoof's hand.

During his meeting with President Biden just after England's victory, the two leaders were asked what they made of the match.

When Sir Keir was asked if football was coming home, he said: “It looks like it.”

Biden replied: “It’s because of the prime minister."

Other politicians have called for an extra bank holiday if England win, including Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey.

Davey said: “The Three Lions are playing their first ever final on foreign soil, and if they bring it home, the government should bring home a bank holiday to celebrate.

“England deserves the chance to celebrate a once-in-a-generation event. Who knows, we might even get decent weather.”

It is not the first time the Lib Dems have called for a temporary bank holiday.

Two extra one-off bank holidays were held across the UK in 2022, one for the Queen’s platinum jubilee and another for her funeral. The King’s coronation in May 2023 was also a bank holiday.

In 2021 during the Euros, Starmer told the Mirror newspaper: "If we win on Sunday, the country should get the chance to celebrate it properly with an extra bank holiday, granted in the name of the England team."

England hasn't won an international tournament since its victory at the 1966 World Cup - the team led by manager Gareth Southgate will play Spain in the Euros final on Sunday.

The government have extended pub licensing hours to allow them to stay open until 1am on Monday morning.

Venues are allowed to stay open for an extra two hours - the move comes after a consultation at the end of last year and is hoped to provide a boost to the hospitality industry.

Tesco announced on Thursday it will close its Express stores early on Sunday for the final - shutting at 7:30pm rather than 10pm or 11pm to allow employees to watch the match.

