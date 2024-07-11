Who in Hollywood has called for Biden to stand down?

President Joe Biden's political future hangs in the balance as he continues to face pressure to withdraw from the US election race.

A disastrous first debate performance against Donald Trump raised questions over his suitability for the role from members of his own party - but also from celebrities, who have previously backed the president.

Concerns have been focused on his age and questions over his health.

Biden has insisted he will stay in the US election race.

Last week, on a call with campaign staffers, he said: “Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running … no one’s pushing me out.

"I’m not leaving. I’m in this race to the end and we’re going to win.”

George Clooney

George Clooney has become the latest celebrity to call for Biden to stand down. The Oscar-winning actor had been among Biden's biggest supporters and donors in Hollywood and held a major fundraiser for his reelection campaign just weeks ago.

However, the start wrote in the New York Times this week that while he "loves" Biden, he doesn't believe he is fit to run for president again.

Clooney wrote: "I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him.

“But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can," he added.

Clooney called on key democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to ask Biden to “voluntarily step aside.”

Stephen King

Earlier this week, author Stephen King called for Biden to quit in a post on X, saying: "Joe Biden has been a fine president, but it’s time for him - in the interests of the America he so clearly loves - to announce he will not run for re-election."

King has been a long-time Democrat supporter, after joining the party in 1970.

Rob Reiner

Actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, well known for starring in the sitcom All in the Family, also posted on X that it was time for Biden to step down.

He said: "If the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our democracy. Joe Biden has effectively served US with honour, decency, and dignity. It's time for Joe Biden to step down."

He also showed for support of George Clooney's calls for Biden to stand down, saying the actor has: "clearly expressed what many of us have been saying... We need someone younger to fight back."

Abigail Disney

Heiress to the Disney family fortune, Abigail Disney, said she will stop donations to the Democratic party until Biden drops out of the race.

She warned that Trump would win if a different candidate was not selected to lead the party.

In a statement to CNBC, she said: “I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket.

“This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high.

“If Biden does not step down the Democrats will lose. Of that I am absolutely certain. The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire," she said.

Reed Hastings

Speaking to The New York Times, Reed Hastings, the co-founder of Netflix, was the first and biggest donors to call for Biden to step aside for a new leader.

In an email to the Times, Hastings said: "Biden needs to step aside to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous."

Damon Lindelof

Screenwriter and top Democratic donor, Damon Lindelof, publicly called for Biden to quit in a article in Deadline.

The creator of Lost said Biden said it was time to "wake up" and that he had to go.

He urged other members of Hollywood to stop writing cheques until a new candidate is selected.

Biden and the White House have so far insisted that he will remain the presidential candidate.

He will take questions from the White House press corps tonight at 18:30 ET (23:30 BST).

