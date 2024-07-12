There are only 700 spaces left in men's prisons, new figures reveal, as the government prepares to announce it will release some prisoners early.

Keir Starmer's new government are taking emergency measures to tackle the "catastrophic" overcrowding in prisons, by reducing the time before some prisoners are automatically released.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to announce on a visit to a prison on Friday that the point at which prisoners with fixed end dates to their sentences can be released will be reduced from 50% to 40%.

The latest statistics from the Ministry of Justice show t he adult male prison population on Monday stood at 83,755 out of a “usable operational capacity” of 84,463.

While among the total population the number of available spaces stands at 1,451.

Shabana Mahmood is expected to argue the level of overcrowding, described by the Ministry of Justice as “catastrophic”, requires “immediate action” to “pull the justice system back from the brink of total collapse”. Following a tour of HMP Bedford and HMP Five Wells, in Northamptonshire, Mahmood will set out plans that could include reducing the time before some prisoners are automatically released.

Starmer confirmed in an interview with ITV News on Thursday that there will be "exclusions" to the release scheme, which are understood to be those convicted of sex crimes and serious violence.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain programme on Friday, Metropolitan Police Commissioner said the plan is the "least worst option".

“The government have got a situation where there’s no easy solution", he said.

“Prisons are very, very close to full and filling up day in day out. The worst possible thing would be for the system to block, because the system blocks in prisons if they get completely full. That kicks back into the courts and into what we do. And that’s really dangerous for the public.

“So the government are forced into making a rapid decision to avoid that risk. So it’s going to be the least worst option they’re going to have to find, so I understand what they’re trying to do, however not ideal it is.”

The former Conservative Justice Secretary Alex Chalk was reportedly blocked by the PM when he tried to suggest a reduction in the automatic release point.

Another former Conservative Justice Secretary told ITV News the Labour government's plan was "no more than a sticking plaster."

"I don't think released prisoners is going to be enough of a solution, and I think there's a risk if this is rushed we will be releasing people that shouldn't be released", he said.

Buckland said instead he wanted to "hear more from the new government about how we can stop the revolving door of short term sentences."

The former cabinet minister lost his seat at the election last week, but was sent out to represent the government in morning interviews with broadcasters.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister said the scale of the problem was “worse than I thought” and expressed anger at being faced with taking emergency measures so early in his premiership.

The previous government under Rishi Sunak triggered emergency measures to tackle the prisons crisis, including allowing some prisoners to be released up to 70 days early.

The End of Custody Supervised License Scheme (ECSL) initially involved inmates being released up to 18 days early. That was then extended to between 35 and 60 days in March, and further extended to 70 days in May.

New government figures released on Friday show more than 10,000 prisoners were released up to 70 days early under the scheme.

The aunt of Zara Aleena, who was murdered by a man who had been out of prison on licence for nine days, warned that releasing inmates after serving 40% of their sentences could be “a dangerous gamble with public safety” if the probation service is unable to cope.

Farah Naz told BBC Breakfast: “If the system cannot deal with those people being released into the community, then those people are not going to be supervised adequately.

“And when people, perpetrators, even thieves are not supervised adequately, crime can escalate. It doesn’t always escalate, but it can", she said.

After his election victory last week, Sir Keir Starmer appointed James Timpson OBE, of Timpson shoe repairs, as prison's minister.

Timpson, who is now a Lord, has advocated for employing former prisoners and reforming the UK's prison system.

The Timpsons boss told a Channel 4 podcast last year that "only a third of inmates should actually be in jail", and the country is "addicted to punishment".

A key issue for the government now is whether they decide to bring in any reform to sentencing, putting fewer low level criminals in prison in order to ease overcrowding, and focusing on rehabilitation.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…