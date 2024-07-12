Play Brightcove video

ITV News Reporter Chloe Keedy speaks with the best friend of Louise Hunt, who was murdered on Tuesday

A close friend of Louise Hunt has called for crossbows to be banned after it was revealed one may have been used to kill her, her sister and her mother.

Louise Hunt, 25, along with her sister Hannah, 28, and mother Carol, 61, were killed on Tuesday night at their home in Ashlyn Close, Bushey.

Mia Gronow Marti, 24, told ITV News that she didn't think that anything that could kill or hurt a person "should be legal in any way, shape or form".

"I think something definitely needs to be done about that. Quite frankly I didn't even know they were legal," she said.

Ms Marti said she found out her friend had been killed via a phone call.

"I was walking my dog and I found out from a family member. Obviously heartbreaking and didn't feel real," she said.

Carol Hunt, Hannah and Louise

"I felt helpless, confused, just no words really," Ms Marti continued.

The women were the family of BBC 5 Live commentator John Hunt.

"I’m still just very confused about the whole situation, it's really hard to wrap your head around it. The whys, the ifs... I think time obviously is going to be a healer for everyone affected by this," Ms Marti said.

Mia Gronow Marti Credit: ITV News

"How can you process something so terrible? I think it will take a lot of time, it doesn't feel real to anyone. It doesn't feel real."

Kyle Clifford, 26, from Enfield, the reported ex-boyfriend of Louise, was arrested on Thursday evening on suspicion of three counts of murder and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

John Hunt and wife Carol

Ms Marti described Louise's energy as "infectious" and said she was the type of person anyone could bond with and that she "adored her dad".

"Courageous, bubbly, loving, supportive – could probably use every good word about her. Just the most amazing person to have as a best friend, a sister, a daughter. Everyone really loved her.

"Such a close-knit family – really amazing energy between them all. Super close to all of her sisters. She’d always speak to me about them and what they were doing. They were very family oriented," she said.

When asked how Louise would want to be remembered, Ms Marti said for her business and her love for the dogs.

Louise set up a dog grooming business at her family home over the Covid-19 lockdown.

Ms Marti ended the interview by saying she just wanted the public to know how "amazing" Louise, Hannah and Carol were.

