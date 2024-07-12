From triumph to heartbreak - England through the years at major tournaments

England made history on multiple fronts on Wednesday night as they secured their spot in the Euros 2024 final against Spain.

The win now means it is the first time the Three Lions will feature in two consecutive European finals.

It is also the first time the team will be in a major final taking place on foreign soil.

The result is another landmark of recent success on the international stage for England, with the Lionesses crowned European Champions in 2022.

England's men will be hoping to match that achievement, ending decades of hurt that followed the greatest success in the team's history to date.

ITV News looks back at England through the years at major tournaments

1966 World Cup

England Captain Bobby Moore lifting the World Cup in 1966 Credit: PA

England won their first trophy on home soil after a thrilling 4-2 victory over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final.

The score was tied at 2-2 after 90 minutes, but Geoff Hurst scored two more goals in extra time to complete his hatrick - the first to be scored in a men's World Cup final. The feat was only matched by Kylian Mbappe for France in 2022.

Euro 1968

Two years on from their World Cup success, the Three Lions came within touching distance of another final.

England took on Yugoslavia in the semi-finals of Euro 1968. A single late goal from the tournament's eventual top scorer, Dragan Džajić, was the difference.

The Three Lions eventually finished third in the tournament beating the then Soviet Union 2-0 in the third place play-off.

1970 World Cup

The World Cup in 1970 is widely regarded as one of the best tournaments to ever take place.

Records were broken and legends were established with the likes of Pele playing a starring role for Brazil.

He featured in what was the most anticipated game of the group stage against then-world champions England.

Brazil won 1-0 but the Three Lions still made it out of the group.

England were eventually knocked out in the quarter-finals by West Germany, who came back from 2-0 to win 3-2 in extra time.

Gerd Mueller scores the decisive third goal for Germany. Credit: AP

Euro 1972

It was a very familiar story for England at the Euros two years later, when they were knocked out again at the quarter-final stage by West Germany.

England equalised in the 78th minute to make it 1-1. But two late German goals broke England hearts once more.

England goalkeeper Gordon Banks lies on the turf after conceding West Germany's first goal. Credit: AP

Euro 1980

1972 would be England's last appearance at a major tournament for some time after multiple failed qualifying campaigns.

The start of the new decade would see them return to the international stage with their appearance at Euro 80.

But it proved to be a disappointing time in Italy for the Three Lions.

They were knocked out at the group stage following a defeat to Italy and a draw with Belgium.

Jan Couleman of Belgium (left) scores a goal for his side past England defender Phil Thompson (right). Credit: AP

World Cup 1982

The 1982 World Cup saw England easily navigating the first round, beating France, Czechoslovakia and Kuwait.

In the next round, however, England drew with West Germany and Spain, leaving them short of what they needed to qualify.

England legend Brian Robson( left) could not inspire his side to victory over the old foe West Germany with the match ending 0-0.

World Cup 1986

A tournament that will live long in the memory of England fans - but for all the wrong reasons.

It had now been 20 years since the famous day in 1966 without any silverware.

It wasn't the best start for the Three Lions, losing to Portugal in their opening game. But improved performances saw them finish as runners up in the group and sail past Paraguay in the last 16.

This set-up a quarter-final tie against Argentina.

Diego Maradona's late "Hand of God" and a brilliant individual goal was enough to beat England in one of the most controversial moments in World Cup history.

The Argentinian star famously punched the ball beyond England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to open the at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The match ended 2-1.

The so-called 'Hand of God' which to this day causes controversy among England fans. Credit: AP

Euro 1988

This was England's first appearance at a European Championship in eight years after failing to qualify for Euro 84.

It would be a short-lived appearance however: three defeats in three games saw England eliminated at the group stage.

World Cup 1990

Prior to the Southgate era, the last time the Three Lions reached the semi-final of a major tournament was in 1990.

But it took extra time and then a penalty shoot out in the previous two games to get there.

And the semi-final would be just as tense - England eventually losing 3-4 on penalties.

Paul Gascoigne escorted off the field by team captain Terry Butcher after England lost on penalties. Credit: AP

Euro 1992

Euros 1992 would prove to be another disappointing campaign for England with the team once again being knocked out at the group stages.

A late goal for hosts Sweden in the final group game proved enough to send England home. The Lions needed a high-scoring draw or win to progress.

England were left frustrated after draws with Denmark, France ,and defeat to Sweden in their Euro 92 group. Credit: PA

Euro 1996

Euros 1996 was the first tournament on home soil for 40 years and following on from the success of 1966, fans dreamed of another England triumph.

This is evidenced by the release of the song that has now become the soundtrack to the nation's enduring hopes of silverware: Football is Coming Home.

An impressive group stage performance that featured a 4-1 victory over the Dutch, and a 2-0 win over Scotland, signaled this could be England's year.

This was followed by a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Spain in the quarter-finals setting up a semi-final against Germany.

But the Lions could not repeat their success as they fell to Germany on penalties - the now England manager, Gareth Southgate, was the player who missed the decisive spot kick.

World Cup 1998

Another controversial encounter with Argentina would prove to be the end of England in 1998.

The two met in the last 16, with one of the most memorable moments of the game being David Beckham's sending off for bringing down Diego Simeone.

The game would go all the way to penalties with the Argentinian goal keeper saving the deciding spot kick from David Batty.

Beckham was the target of abuse from fans home following the game, receiving death threats. Credit: AP

Euro 2000

The turn of the millennia did not see England's fortunes change with it and Euros 2000 brought more heartache for the Three Lions.

Once more, the group stage would be as far as they got.

Romania sealed England's fate with a late penalty denying the team the draw needed to progress.

Alan Shearer contemplates what could have been as he leaves the pitch following Romania's 3-2 victory. Credit: PA

2002 World Cup

English hopes were buoyed by a 5-1 victory over Germany in the lead-up to the 2002 World Cup.

A group stage win over rivals Argentina thanks to a Beckham penalty further ignited hope for the team's chances of winning the tournament.

But it wasn't to be again for England as eventual winners Brazil brought their dreams to an end.

The quarter-final tie was decided by a sensational free-kick by Ronaldinho.

Euro 2004

Another European championship with yet more penalty heartache for England.

This was the tournament that saw the emergence of a young Wayne Rooney, his fearless talent key to England's success.

But an injury to Rooney in the first-half of the quarter-final against Portugal was the beginning of the end for the Three Lions.

After taking the lead, England had fought back to level through a Frank Lampard effort.

But in the penalty shootout that followed, Portuguese goalkeeper Ricardo came out the hero. He saved a shot from Darius Vassell and then scored the winner himself.

England's Darius Vassell (centre left) and Captain David Beckham are comforted after missing penalties during the quarter-final match. Credit: PA

2006 World Cup

From the start, England underwhelmed with their performances but managed to grind out results.

An own goal saw them win their opening game. Eventually winning a tight group.

After that a Beckham free-kick got them past Ecuador and into a quarter-final - once again against Portugal.

Controversy once more casted a shadow over the game with Wayne Rooney being sent off for a stamp on Ricardo Carvalho.

Portugal players pushed for the decision including most famously his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The game ended 0-0, but the Three Lions eventually went out on penalties losing 3-1.

England players left dejected after Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning penalty for Portugal.

2010 World Cup

What was initially considered a kind group featuring the likes of Slovenia, Algeria and the United States proved difficult.

England did progress but as runners-ups which meant their old rivalry with Germany would be reignited in the last 16.

Germany went 2-0 up before Matthew Upson pulled one back.

Lampard seemed to have levelled but the goal was ruled to not have crossed the line - even though replays showed it had.

The Germans capitalised on the good fortune, winning 4-1.

England players during the defeat to Germany. Credit: AP

Euro 2012

A story repeated yet again.

Quarter-final defeat once more for England - this time Italy sent the Three Lions home.

The result meant three of England's last four eliminations from tournaments had now been on penalties in the quarter-finals.

An all to familiar sight as England players comfort one another after losing on penalties again. Credit: AP

2014 World Cup

Unlike the previous World Cup, England's group was far from kind with the team having to face Brazil, Uruguay, Italy and Costa Rica.

Two defeats and a draw saw the Three Lions head home early finishing bottom of their group.

England failed to win a single game at the 2014 World Cup leaving players and fans alike frustrated. Credit: AP

Euro 2016

If 2014 was rock bottom for England at World Cups, then this year's tournament could be seen as its European equivalent.

An embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Iceland in the last 16 saw the Lions crash out.

Roy Hodgson oversaw the disappointment of Brazil and now Iceland, and announced his resignation as manager in the post-match press conference.

England were now left facing an uncertain future.

Iceland players celebrate after achieving the greatest result in their history and one of the biggest European upsets. Credit: PA

2018 World Cup

The Southgate era began better than most would have expected after the European championships two years prior.

The Lions comfortably progressed from their group and flipped the script by winning a penalty shoot-out, beating Colombia in the last 16.

A win against Sweden saw them progress to their first semi-final in almost three decades.

That is where their journey would end though with Croatia emerging 2-1 winners after extra time.

At that point, the 2018 World Cup was the closest England had come to a major trophy for 28 years. Credit: PA

Euro 2020

A major tournament back on home soil and England was buoyed by home advantage.

Qualifying top of their group, England went on to impressively beat Germany and Ukraine in the last 16 and quarter-finals respectively.

They came behind to beat Denmark in extra-time in the semi-finals.

It seemed it might finally be England's year especially after Luke Shaw put England in the lead two minutes into the final.

But Italy pulled one back before eventually winning on penalties.

Gareth Southgate consoles Bukyao Saks after he missed a penalty against Italy. Credit: PA

2022 World Cup

England showed promising signs early on with convincing victories against Wales and Iran in the group stage.

Another impressive victory against Cameroon in the last 16 followed. But a penalty would be England's downfall again.

This time, Harry Kane missed the chance to level the quarter-final against France late on from the spot.

France managed to hold on after Kane's penalty miss to win the game 2-1. Credit: PA

