England manger Gareth Southgate has told ITV News that criticism over his management during the Euros was "irrelevant" - and the important thing was the way the team had held their nerve.

Southgate was speaking ahead of the highly anticipated final on Sunday, where England will face Spain after a tense semi-final on Wednesday.

The Three Lions manager has faced criticism from fans, commentators and former players over the team's performance in recent weeks.

Speaking to ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott, Southgate said he understands the demands of the job.

"My job has been to guide this group of players, this group of staff, through a complicated tournament, one in which we've held our nerve, held belief and during which we've improved and learned as a team

"Everything else on a personal level is irrelevant. We're in a final. And we want to go that step further than we went three years ago," he said.

Southgate's future as the England manager has also been brought into question during the tournament after he previously hinted that this tournament could be his last if he did not lead England to victory.

When asked by reporters if he would stay on in his current role, he said he would not be making any decisions during the Euros.

"Emotionally it would be impossible for me to make a logical decision at the moment on any of that, because my sole focus for two years has been winning this tournament.

"The last five, six weeks have been an absolute rollercoaster so I don't actually know where I am with anything, other than I'm very focused on preparing the team for this game, and determined to keep leading them in the way we have over the last month," he said.

Euro 2024 is the fourth and final tournament covered by Gareth Southgate’s contract as his Football Association deal expires later this year.

Speaking to German publication Bild earlier this year, he hinted that he might stand down if England aren't victorious.

England manager Gareth Southgate (centre) celebrates with players Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham after winning against Switzerland. Credit: PA

He said: “If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore.

“I think about half of the national coaches leave after a tournament – that’s the nature of international football," he said.

Southgate became the England manager in 2016, taking over from former boss Sam Allardyce - who left after just one match.

In his eight years in the job, he's been branded one of England's best managers, becoming the only manager to take the team to two finals and, as of this week, the only manager to take the team to a final on foreign soil.

The 53-year-old led England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, the Euros 2020 finals and the World Cup quarter finals in 2022, taking the team further than any other manager since Sir Alf Ramsey in 1966.

But despite coming so close and receiving praise for restoring faith in English football, the team have so far been unable to win a major international tournament under Southgate's management.

The last time England's men team won a major tournament was in 1966, with their famous World Cup win.

England's men are yet to reach the heights of England's women's team in 2022 and win the Euros.

England will face Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday at 8pm, which you can watch on ITV1, ITVX and the BBC.

