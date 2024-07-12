Human remains found in suitcases in Bristol: Timeline of events

Human remains were discovered on Wednesday after police were called to reports of a man with luggage acting suspiciously on the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

A major search is underway for a key suspect who remains at large.

On Friday, a 36-year-old man was arrested in London but the Metropolitan Police say this is "not the same man" as the one subject of a police appeal.

Here's a timeline of what we know so far:

Wednesday

The suspect is believed to have travelled from Bristol to London early on Wednesday, the Met Police said.

It is understood he was picked up by a taxi near The Mall pub in Clifton before exiting the vehicle on the Leigh Woods side of the Clifton Suspension Bridge. The taxi ride covered a distance of around 600 metres.

Witness Giles Malone told ITV News West Country he had been waiting for an Uber near The Mall pub when he saw two men lifting suitcases across the road shortly after 10.30pm.

Witnesses have described how the man was challenged after the “tatty” suitcase was seen to be leaking blood.

The man left the scene, reportedly chased by a cyclist, and made off in the direction of Leigh Woods, leaving the suitcase behind.

Police were called to the scene at 11.57pm.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers arrived at the scene within 10 minutes and discovered that the suitcase, along with a second located a short distance from the bridge, contained human remains.

Police were called to reports of a man with a suitcase acting suspiciously on the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol on Wednesday evening. Credit: PA

Police also confirmed that a taxi had been seized and said the taxi driver was helping officers with the investigation.

Other witnesses described seeing two men with suitcases in the Clifton area of Bristol, a short distance from the bridge, on Wednesday evening.

A large-scale search was carried out over several hours, involving a police helicopter and HM Coastguard.

Thursday

Police released images of a man they want to speak to in relation to the investigation.

Pictures showed a man with a beard wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, black jeans, a black jacket and black trainers with thick white soles and carrying a black backpack.

A man who police want to speak to after two suitcases containing human remains were found at the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen held a press conference and informed the press that searches for the suspect were still ongoing.

Forensics searched the bridge and surrounding areas, with the bridge remaining closed while inquiries were conducted.

Friday

The investigation was handed over from Avon and Somerset Police to the Metropolitan Police.

The human remains found in the two suitcases are believed to be those of two adult men.

The victims have not yet been formally identified, with the results of one post-mortem examination “inconclusive”, while a second post-mortem examination is ongoing.

Clifton Suspension Bridge reopened, while a crime scene was set up in Shepherd's Bush, London.

A crime scene was set up in the Shepherd's Bush area of London on Friday. Credit: PA

A helicopter circled above the scene in Scott’s Road on Friday afternoon, as four police officers guarded tape which cordoned off an area of bins below a high-rise building.

Neighbours at Scott's Road named the occupants who lived at an address that police were searching.

The Met confirmed the search was linked to the investigation but would not confirm whether the address was linked to the suspect or the victims.

A private ambulance arrived at the scene in Shepherd's Bush at 6:30pm.

Forensic officers at an address in Shepherd's Bush, London. Credit: PA

Police arrested a 36-year-old man in Greenwich, London, who remains in custody. The Met Police say he is not the same man they are appealing for.

Police continue to search for a key suspect, who still remains at large.

Anyone who sees the suspect, or has any information, is urged to call 999, quoting reference 5224180010 to the call handler. Police are warning people not to approach the suspect.

