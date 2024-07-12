It will be illegal to import, breed or re-sell XL bullies in Ireland from October 1 and current owners will be required to meet strict criteria around licensing, microchipping and neutering, the Minister for Rural and Community Development has said.

The announcement follows several attacks involving the breed, including the death of 23-year-old Nicole Morey in Limerick last month and an incident in which a nine-year-old boy was left with serious facial injuries in Co Wexford.

"No dog’s life is worth more than human life," the minister for rural and community development said on Friday.

From February 1 any owner not complying with the new regulations will have their dog seized and euthanised.

Owners who are in breach of the regulations will be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine of up to 2,500 euros (£2,100) and up to three months in prison.

In her announcement Minister Heather Humphreys said she fears these attacks will become more frequent if urgent action is not taken.

XL Bullies have already been either banned or restricted in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and new legislation controlling the breed is to be introduced in Scotland from July this year.

Minister Humphreys said Ireland “should not be out of step" with it UK neighbours on the issue.

