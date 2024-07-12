Jeremy Hunt's children left notes for Keir Starmer's children when they left Downing Street, the prime minister has revealed.

"Jeremy Hunt's children left notes for our children coming in to the Number 11 flat... I think that was really sweet and thoughtful of them to do that because for children this is very impactful," Starmer said.

The PM added that his teenagers were "pleased" to get the notes, despite being older than Hunt's children: "They are slightly different ages but for them to be thoughtful enough to leave a note is very special."

The prime minister has not officially confirmed where he and his family will live, but it is expected that he will reside in Number 11.

Number 11 Downing Street is often the home of the chancellor, but some prime ministers choose to live there instead of the traditional Number 10 residence.

Shadow Chancellor Hunt declined to say what was in the notes, but it is understood that they contained advice from the children on living at 11 Downing Street.

Starmer keeps his family life private, and has always protected the identities of his 13-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son.

In contrast on the day of the election, Hunt walked out of Downing Street with his three kids Jack, 13, Anna, 11, and Eleanor, nine.

Starmer also revealed he had a "warm chat" with Rishi Sunak in parliament on Tuesday.

The two leaders both addressed parliament as Sir Lindsay Hoyle was re-elected as speaker and the swearing in of MPs began.

"There has never been any personal animosity," he said.

"We are political opponents - that gets quite heated during a general election campaign but I have never had any personal animosity."

The PM said he and his family have not yet moved in to Downing Street, because he and his wife Victoria have been away at the Nato summit and they didn't want to leave their children there by themselves.

"We have not moved in yet because we didn't want to leave the kids there while we were away," he said.

Starmer made a surprise appearance at an event with the King and actor Idris Elba on Friday.

Alongside Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy the group met young people who have worked with The King’s Trust, formerly known as The Prince’s Trust, at St James’s Palace.

Some of the young people spoke of their own difficult starts in life, while also addressing the devastating impact of youth violence.

Starmer said his government is “utterly determined” to tackle the issue, adding that the “most important voices around this table are the young people here who have told (about) their experiences”.

He told the youngsters: “I have been to many events like this where people like me think we know what the answer is, but we don’t.

“We need to listen and that is why the most important voices around this table are the young people here who have told their experiences.

“We need to listen, take it in and reflect on that.

“We have got to turn this into action, as the one thing that frustrates me is just to have to same conversation.”

