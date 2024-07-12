Lamine Yamal's dad predicts 3-0 Spain win over England in Euro final

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman sat down with Yamal's father in Rocafonda, Spain, where the Spanish wonder grew up

Words by Jamel Smith, ITV News Producer

Lamine Yamal's father says his son is not worried about playing against England and predicts Spain will win 3-0 in the Euros final on Sunday.

The teenage wonder - who turns 17 on Saturday - broke records when his stunning semi-final strike against France made him the youngest player ever to score at the European Championship.

Described as a man of "integrity" and "joy," by his dad, Yamal, is also the youngest player to ever appear at the European Championship and has been instrumental to the team's success.

Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates his side's equalising goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024. Credit: AP

Speaking to ITV News in Rocafonda, Spain, where Yamal grew up, Mounir Nasraoui said he hopes his son will make a "big mark" on Sunday's game against England.

"Hopefully, he makes his mark. But I would like anyone to make their mark if it means taking the cup home. One must think of the team, not just the individual players," he said.

"There are no in-betweens but to play as a group, provide support as a group, that is what’s most important.

He added that Spain is "going to score 3-0" and he does not know if Yamal will add to the final scoreboard but the La Rojas will "win for sure".

The Barcelona winger has earned many plaudits for his performances thus far, which have yielded three assists - currently the joint most at these Euros.

When asked how has it has been watching Yamal play in the Euros, Nasraoui replied: "It’s incredible, he’s a good strategist, it’s an honour, as a father and a person to see."

"He’s a boy who has things under control. He focuses on other more important things, because life… personal wellbeing is most important," he added.

"He’s a happy boy, and whatever happens, he is proud, well-grounded, that is what’s most important."

Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez inspect the pitch Credit: PA

He said his son is his "big dream" and he always knew Yamal would be a "star."

He explained: "As a father I could feel clearly that he… I could always see that he was a star. Through my own eyes, he is a star to me.

"For others, I don’t know, but to me he has always been a star. Not just in terms of football, but generally."

A 17-year-old photo of baby Yamal and his mother from Equatorial Guinea with Lionel Messi recently went viral after Nasraoui posted it on Instagram, captioned the "Beginning of two legends".

Nasraoui's "peaceful and noble" son will face off against England in Euro 2024 final on ITV1 and ITVX and on July 14 at 8pm.

