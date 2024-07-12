England's Ollie Watkins said he manifested his "special goal" in the Euro 2024 semi-final, and has revealed that after all of the excitement the team played Uno on the bus back to base camp.

"I knew when I went onto the pitch that I would score, I manifested it. I'm not shocked," the England striker said in a press conference on Friday.

He described how he had tried to soak in the atmosphere around the victory, but said the team quickly went back to their normal routine.

"You just go onto the next thing, you know we were back on the bus playing Uno on the way back to base camp ready for training and recovery the next day," he said.

England secured a showdown against Spain thanks to super-sub Watkins’ stunning strike at the death against the Netherlands, sealing a 2-1 win and their third major final appearance.

The team's focus is now very much on Sunday's match, and Watkins said the players are feeling good ahead of the game.

"We are obviously very strong... [With] Spain I feel like they've had some very tough games and they've had to come through maybe a harder journey than us... So-called the bigger teams... They have been probably the best team of the competition so far," he said.

"Our focus is on that final and it's just back to base camp and focusing," he added.

A summer that began with unconvincing displays, fan discontent and widespread criticism will end with a shot at history in Sunday’s Berlin showpiece at the Olympiastadion.

This is the first time an England men’s team have made it to an overseas final and represents a second successive continental final for the Euro 2020 runners-up.

Mightily impressive Spain are the bookmakers’ favourites and Gareth Southgate knows his side will have to be at their absolute best if they are to join the 1966 World Cup team in immortality.

England v Spain Euro 2024 final will be live on ITV1, BBC1, ITVX and BBC iPlayer on July 14 at 8pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...