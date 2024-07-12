Words by Olivia Mustafa, ITV News Producer

As the United States' Presidential Election looms, Pennsylvania is set to be a key battleground in the race for victory between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

It has long been nicknamed the "Keystone State" in a nod to its geographical place at the heart of the country's original Thirteen Colonies, and its political role as the Constitution's birthplace.

Pennsylvania also has personal significance for current US President and Democrat hopeful Joe Biden, who was born and spent his younger years in the city of Scranton.

But it isn't just childhood memories that have been on Biden's mind on visits to his home state ahead of the election.

Joe Biden at a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Sunday 7 July. Credit: AP

He landed in Pennsylvania in early July amid a storm of calls for him to pull out of the race following a disastrous debate performance.

“I, honest to God, have never been more optimistic about America’s future if we stick together,” he said, in an apparent call for unity.

The 2020 election will likely be fresh in his memory, after he clinched Pennsylvania from opponent Trump by just a single percentage point.

The pair are set to battle it out this November to seal victory over the state, which has a history of being extremely close to call - and of indicating who the future president will be.

Not just a battleground - a 'microcosm'

Pennsylvania is often thought of as a smaller representation of the United States, with some describing it as a "microcosm" of the nation.

Mirroring the wider diversity of America, Pennsylvania's large population is its most dense in urban centres to the east and west, with industrial heartlands and a large rural population in between.

Its mix of cities, industry, and swathes of agricultural regions means it has bases of different kinds of voters, with different allegiances and priorities.

People watch as the motorcade for Joe Biden arrives for a campaign rally at a rural school in Dallas, Pennsylvania, in 2020. Credit: AP

The United States Steel Mon Valley Works Clairton Plant, situated in Pennsylvania, is the country's largest coking plant. Credit: AP

Another reason for Pennsylvania's reputation as a key battleground state is its high share of electoral votes.

When Americans take to the polls in November, they will vote for the electoral college, rather than Trump or Biden. These electors then choose the president and vice-president.

Pennsylvania is allocated 19 state electors - the joint fifth highest share out of all of the states, meaning it has a big impact on the overall result.

In fact, who claims the state often indicates who will be secure victory the election overall. Of the past 12 elections, 10 of the past winners also won in Pennsylvania.

ITV News' Rebecca Barry reported from Pennsylvania in 2020, where tension was rife amid vote counting.

A history of close calls

In the 2020 election, Biden beat Trump in the state by a single percentage point - with the Democrats securing 50% of votes over the Republicans' 48.8%.

The Democrats have won Pennsylvania in every election since 1992 - a trend bucked only in 2016, where Trump won with 48.2% over Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton's 47.5%.

Despite decades of Democrat dominance, Pennsylvania has historically been a tight race, with election results often on a knife edge.

Ahead of the 2024 election, the same rings true. Polling by CNN in March has found voters are cleanly split between Biden and Trump in Pennsylvania, with both at 46%.

Election results in Pennsylvania from 1988 - 2020, by percentage of votes

What issues will this year's vote hinge on?

A poll by CNN in March 2024 focusing on Pennsylvania and fellow swing state Michigan found the economy and protecting democracy were the main two election issues among voters.

For Biden backers, the question of how to safeguard democracy was deemed most important, whereas Trump voters held the economy as their top focus.

Biden made the economy central to a speech he made in his birthplace of Scranton, during a three-day campaign stint in Pennsylvania in April.

Joe Biden walks with a group of children outside his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in April 2024. Credit: AP

White, working class voters are a key demographic both candidates will seek to target in Pennsylvania. Biden has often gestured to his hometown of Scranton to highlight his blue-collar roots.

Taking a swipe at Trump, he said: “When I look at the economy, I don’t look at it through the eyes of Mar-a-Lago. I look at it through the eyes of Scranton."

He called for a fairer tax system where the rich would pay more.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, at Temple University in Philadelphia in June 2024. Credit: AP

In terms of securing democracy, Trump has repeated baseless claims that the 2020 election results were rigged - which has seen him indicted for attempting to overturn the result.

Pennsylvania was one of five states won by Biden where Trump filed election challenges to officially dispute the results.

The challenges were not accepted, and there is still no evidence for Trump's claims of "illegal votes" being cast.

At a rally in the Pennsylvanian town of Schneksville in April, Trump railed against his opponent, and said he was "fighting to save our democracy."

Immigration and abortion were also cited as the most crucial election topics among over 10% the those polled by CNN in the state.

The poll figures also show that the race is centred around Trump, rather than Biden, for many voters in Pennsylvania.

The majority of those backing Trump have said their vote is largely to show support for him, rather than opposition to Biden.

Meanwhile, most Biden supporters were motivated by opposition to Trump, rather than support for the Democrat.

Changing demographics

The results of 2024's election in Pennsylvania could also be driven by shifts in the make-up of the state's population.

The state's Hispanic and Latino communities have seen the most substantial growth out of any ethnicity in the state, growing 40% since 2010.

There are now over 600,000 eligible Latino voters in the state.

A man smokes a cigarette in front of the 'Latino Americans for Trump' office in Reading, Pennsylvania. Credit: AP

The city of Reading is 67% Latino. Formerly a hub for the manufacturing of iron and steel, it currently has a Latino mayor for the first time in its 276-year history.

“Right now, with the growing Latino population and the influx of Latinos moving into cities such as Reading, it’s definitely an opportunity for the Latino vote to change the outcome of an election," Mayor Eddie Moran said.

“It's not a secret anymore.”

Political candidates have started to wake up to Reading's political and economic power. While the city leans mostly Democratic, the Trump campaign recently opened a "Latino Americans for Trump" office in the city.

There are concerns the Latino votes have been neglected by the current administration.

A sign is displayed at the "Latino Americans for Trump" office in Reading. Credit: AP

Democrat Cynthia Mota, neighbouring Allentown’s first Latina city council president, is worried Latinos in Pennsylvania could be instead swayed towards Trump,

“They have taken things for granted when it comes to the Latino vote,” she said.

Biden's campaign said has invested in engaging with these communities, with its nationwide "Latinos con Biden" initiative, and Vice President Kamala Harris appearing on a Spanish-language radio show in Allentown.

Pennsylvania's reputation as a fierce political battleground is already well-established - but this year, communities like Reading's could play a pivotal role in the outcome of the election.

