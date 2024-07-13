A last-gasp goal and a bicycle kick: England's memorable Euros moments so far

From Jude Bellingham's bicycle kick to Ollie Watkins' last-gasp goal sending England into the Euros 2024 final, this tournament has been full of dramatic moments for the Three Lions.

The team will play Spain in the final on Sunday at Berlin's Olympiastadion in a bid to take home a major trophy - the first in 58 years for the men's team.

Here ITV News takes a look back at some of England's most memorable moments from the tournament.

Watkins' last-gasp goal

Ollie Watkins' last-minute strike sent England to their second successive European Championship final.

With just seconds to spare, Watkins provided a late winner - assisted by fellow substitute Cole Palmer.

Speaking after the win, Watkins said he was "lost for words" to have helped secure England's spot in Sunday's final.

“I said to Cole we were both going to get on the pitch and he was going to set me up at half-time. It happened. I manifested it," said Watkins.

England's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring their second goal during the UEFA Euro 2024, semi-final match at the BVB Stadion Dortmund Credit: PA

Bellingham's bicycle kick

Bellingham’s stoppage-time goal against Slovakia saved Gareth Southgate’s England from an embarrassing last-16 exit.

The 21-year-old's astonishing overhead kick evened out Ivan Schranz’s first-half strike to take the game into extra time.

Fans then only had to wait 50 seconds into extra time for captain Harry Kane to finish the job and take England into the quarter-finals.

Jude Bellingham scores the first goal of the game with an overhead kick during the UEFA Euro 2024 match on June 30, 2024 Credit: PA

England go five for five at penalties

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was the shoot-out hero when England beat Switzerland on penalties in the quarter-final.

Pickford saved Switzerland's Manuel Akanji’s penalty, with England and Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold wrapping up a 5-3 triumph in Dusseldorf.

The victory marked England’s first shoot-out win since beating the Swiss in the Nations League third-placed play-off five years ago in Portugal.

Pickford saves Manuel Akanji's penalty against Switzerland Credit: PA Images

Toney's 'no-look' penalty

Ivan Toney stunned fans when he coolly scored his penalty without even looking at the ball as he stepped up to the plate to take his penalty against Switzerland.

The Brentford player went viral for his distinctive 'no-look' penalty style and said he would not change his approach if he had to take another penalty.

Speaking about his penalty style in an interview on the England club's social media page, Toney said: "I always look at the keeper, no matter who it is."

"I always wait to see if he makes the first move and if he doesn't make the first move then I pick a corner to put it in."

"I have always done this. I feel like it has been working for me and hopefully, it can continue," he added.

Ivan Toney scores their side's third penalty during a penalty shootout in the UEFA Euro 2024, quarter-final match at the Dusseldorf Arena Credit: PA

Bellingham's celebration turns heads

UEFA investigated Bellingham for a gesture he made in England's dramatic late equaliser against Slovakia.

The Real Madrid star appeared to make a crotch-grabbing gesture towards the Slovakian bench after his overhead kick brought England level in the dying seconds of injury time in Gelsenkirchen.

A statement from UEFA said: “A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct by the English Football Association player, Jude Bellingham, having allegedly occurred in the scope of this match.

“Information on this matter will be made available in due course.”

Bellingham posted on X in the hours after the match, saying: “An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.”

Bellingham was fined 30,000 euros and given a suspended one-game ban by UEFA but was cleared to play in England's quarter-final match against Switzerland.

A controversial penalty

The Three Lions were awarded a controversial penalty by referee Felix Zwayer when they were 1-0 down in their semi-final match against the Netherlands.

A VAR decision ruled Dutchman Denzel Dumfries' block on Harry Kane warranted a penalty.

Kane, who was off the pitch for the shoot-out win over the Swiss, dusted himself off to take the resulting spot-kick and equalised for Southgate’s side.

England's Harry Kane is fouled by Netherlands's Denzel Dumfries Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…