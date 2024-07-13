Donald Trump whisked off stage in Pennsylvania after shots reportedly fired

Donald Trump's campaign said in a statement that he was “fine” after being whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd.

The former US president could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck, and there appeared to be blood on his face.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

“He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

Trump raised his fist to the crowd as he was bundled off stage in Pennsylvania. Credit: AP

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally. Credit: AP

He quickly ducked as his security agents rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist. His motorcade has now left the venue.

Police began vacating the area shortly after Trump left the stage.

President Joe Biden simply responded, “No,” when asked if he’d been briefed about the incident.

House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, that he was praying for Trump.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated shortly.

