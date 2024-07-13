England fans flock to Berlin ahead of Euros 2024 final

Play Brightcove video

Tens of thousands of England supporters are expected in Berlin for the final, whilst millions prepare to watch from home and pubs are opening for longer, as Caroline Lewis reports

England fans are flocking to the German capital as the countdown to the Euros final against Spain on Sunday begins.

Supporters in their Three Lions shirts are flooding into airports and train stations as Gareth Southgate’s side aim for a first major men’s trophy in 58 years.

British Airways put on two more flights from London Heathrow to get more fans to Germany, while Ryanair has sold out all of its flights.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice insisted he was ready to “run through a brick wall” to set England on course for Euro 2024 glory.

The Arsenal midfielder has played every minute of England’s campaign in Germany so far and will be a key factor in deciding the outcome of Sunday’s final.

“The first couple of games, I was feeling more tired than I am now. As the adrenaline kicked in more, as the games ramp up, it gives you that extra bit of energy, extra bit of fire,” Rice told reporters.

“I think now. especially on Sunday, all of us will run through a brick wall to do anything to win this game – whether that’s in 90 or 120 (minutes) – we’ll give absolutely everything and that’s all we can ask for.”

It is not just the effort and desire, though, which Rice believes can see England over the line as he praised the way Southgate’s side now operate in possession.

“I never feel like we get that love and that credit about how well we actually keep the ball,” he said.

Southgate himself has admitted “I want to win so much on Sunday it hurts”.

Sir Keir Starmer will also be heading to Berlin for the game after attending his first international trip as PM to Washington DC for the 75th Nato summit.

In a letter from 10 Downing Street, Starmer said the England squad were in the final because of their “graft and hard work” and stressed the whole country was behind them.

He wrote: “On behalf of the whole nation, I wanted to wish you all the very best ahead of today’s final.

“You should all be proud of what you’ve achieved so far, and I hope you can take some strength from the millions at home kicking every ball alongside you.

“You don’t need a running commentary from a politician on what you should or shouldn’t do.

“You’re here not because of luck, but because of your graft and hard work. You’ve earned it. As you did three years ago, you’ve made the country proud.

“Whatever happens, you should know that you have united the country, and we are all behind you."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know