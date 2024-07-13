Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Rachel Younger reports from Berlin's Olympiastadion, where preparations for Sunday's Euros showdown between England and Spain are well underway

At the Olympic Stadium on the outskirts of Berlin, they are rehearsing for Sunday night’s final.

The flags of England and Spain are emblazoned on either side of the main entrance and the turnstiles are ready.

From within the walls comes the sound of “God Save the King” blaring out from the loudspeakers. It’s enough to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand on end.

The stadium here is infamous having been built under Nazi rule in the 1930’s.

When the Berlin Wall fell, Germans debated whether to knock it down, renovate or, like the Coliseum, let it crumble into ruins. That latter fate is exactly what England fans are hoping will befall the Spanish team tomorrow.

In the meantime, supporters of both sides are flooding Germany’s capital. With so much demand, those hoping to watch the Three Lions have had to get creative.

We meet fans who have flown into Poland or cities on the other side of Germany, taking advantage of a flat 29 euro fare to criss-cross the country here to Berlin.

They are travelling light, mostly with just a small rucksack - but their expectations are weighty.

Everyone we speak to believes that having come so far, England can finally win their first big championship on foreign soil.

Everyone but Neil Shepherd, who is a rare sight in the capital - a man in a Scotland shirt.

He is practising his cries of "ole,ole,ole" and - of course - backing Spain to win.

With so many England fans desperate to get their hands on a ticket, I ask him at what price he’d be willing to give up his ticket. He laughs loudly and answers instantly: “Independence!”

But for this weekend at least, it’s Engand’s dream of glory that is on the line.

With just one sleep to go, Berlin is buzzing with excitement, as the countdown to the final begins.

