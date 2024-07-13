'Devastated': Family of three women killed in crossbow attack pay tribute

A BBC racing commentator has said “the devastation we are experiencing cannot be put into words” after his wife and two of their daughters were killed with a crossbow.

Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC 5 Live commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured at a house in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close, in Bushey, Hertfordshire, just after 7pm on Tuesday.

Paying tribute to the three victims on Saturday, Mr Hunt and his third daughter Amy said: “The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words.

“We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days. These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful.

“As you can imagine, this is an extremely difficult time for us, and we need time and space to come to terms with what has happened and start the grieving process.”

On Friday, Kyle Clifford, 26, from Enfield, was arrested on Thursday evening on suspicion of three counts of murder.

He remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family at this tragic time.

“The investigation is moving at pace and as a result, we have now arrested a man. Enquiries are continuing at this time.”

Tributes have poured in for the victims from neighbours and friends, who described them as a "lovely family".

On Thursday people crowded into St James' Church in Bushey, to pay their respect at a vigil held for the three women.

Childhood friend of Carol Hunt, Lea Holloway, 60, said she had known Mrs Hunt since she was 16.

Speaking outside St James’ Church, she said: “We grew up together and were pregnant at the same time. This is the stuff nightmares are made of.

“I was there the night she met John (Hunt). It was in a nightclub in Hemel Hempstead. We went out together, went to birthdays and events.

“It’s very difficult. She was the nicest, kindest, sweetest person you could ever meet. A beautiful person.”

