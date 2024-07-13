Graziano Di Prima has said he “deeply regrets” the events that have led to his exit from Strictly Come Dancing as he confirmed his departure from the BBC show.

The Italian professional dancer acknowledged in a statement on Saturday that his “intense passion and determination to win might have affected” his training regime while competing in the dance competition.

His departure comes amid reports of allegations about his conduct with a past participant on the show.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Di Prima wrote: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly.

“My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away.

“While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

“I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future.“I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story.”

Graziano joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and has been partnered with radio DJ Vick Hope, Loose Women panellist Judi Love, TV presenter Kym Marsh and Love Island star Zara McDermott over the years.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

“While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate."

It comes after it was confirmed that Giovanni Pernice will not be part of the 2024 line-up of professionals amid allegations about his teaching methods, which he rejects.

Pernice previously said in a statement that he looks “forward to clearing my name”.

