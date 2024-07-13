Harry Kane has said England will play with "extra hunger and fire in the belly" with less than 24 hours to go until their Euros final face-off against Spain.

The England captain spoke of their hopes of winning the tournament, which would mark the first time a major men's trophy has been lifted in 58 years.

Kane said the side were keen to avenge their loss to Italy on penalties in the most recent Euros final in 2021.

"It was a tough finish in the last Euros so there’s extra hunger and fire in the belly to make sure this one goes our way," he said.

“But we also know it’s going to be an extremely tough night."

Kane, who is England and Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer, said he would swap all of his personal accolades to lift the Euro 2024 trophy with his England teammates.

He said: "I’m extremely proud to be English. So yeah, no question, I’d swap everything in my career to have a special night by winning tomorrow."

Meanwhile, England manager Gareth Southgate said he was committed to making the team's hopes a reality.

"I’m not a believer in fairytales but I am a believer in dreams, and we’ve had big dreams," he said.

“And fate, the run that we’ve had, the late goals, the penalties, that doesn’t equate to it being our moment.

"We have to make it happen tomorrow. We have to perform at the level that we need to perform."

Southgate had his own taste of heartache on the pitch 28 years ago, when England lost their Euro 96 semi-final to Germany on penalties at Wembley.

Reflecting on the team's 2021 defeat, he said: “There’s a real desire to make this count having walked past that trophy."

Gareth Southgate spoke alongside Kane ahead of Sunday's final against Spain. Credit: PA

England reached Sunday’s showpiece after Ollie Watkins scored an extremely late goal against the Netherlands, securing England's pass to the final in the 90th minute.

Jude Bellingham’s jaw-dropping overhead kick saved the day and sparked an extra-time win against Slovakia in the round of 16, before going on to beat Switzerland on penalties last weekend.

All 26 players trained on the eve of the final, including captain Harry Kane despite taking a blow to the foot when winning the penalty he converted to equalise against the Dutch.

England's Trent Alexander-Arnold during a training session on the eve of the Euros final. Credit: PA

Back home in England, people across the country are gearing up to watch the Three Lions take on Spain.

Some schools, workplaces and supermarkets have announce they will close early on Sunday or open later on Monday to allow people to enjoy the game.

ITV News' Sam Holder reports on how those across England are gearing up for the Euros final.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice has insisted he was ready to “run through a brick wall” to set England on course for Euro 2024 glory.

The Arsenal midfielder has played every minute of England’s campaign in Germany so far and will be a key factor in deciding the outcome of Sunday’s final.

“The first couple of games, I was feeling more tired than I am now. As the adrenaline kicked in more, as the games ramp up, it gives you that extra bit of energy, extra bit of fire,” Rice told reporters.

“I think now. especially on Sunday, all of us will run through a brick wall to do anything to win this game – whether that’s in 90 or 120 (minutes) – we’ll give absolutely everything and that’s all we can ask for.”

It is not just the effort and desire, though, which Rice believes can see England over the line as he praised the way Gareth Southgate’s side now operate in possession.

“I never feel like we get that love and that credit about how well we actually keep the ball,” he said.

Sir Keir Starmer will also be heading to Berlin for the game after attending his first international trip as PM to Washington DC for the 75th Nato summit.

In a letter from 10 Downing Street, Starmer said the England squad were in the final because of their “graft and hard work” and stressed the whole country was behind them.

He wrote: “On behalf of the whole nation, I wanted to wish you all the very best ahead of today’s final.

“You should all be proud of what you’ve achieved so far, and I hope you can take some strength from the millions at home kicking every ball alongside you.

“You don’t need a running commentary from a politician on what you should or shouldn’t do.

“You’re here not because of luck, but because of your graft and hard work. You’ve earned it. As you did three years ago, you’ve made the country proud.

“Whatever happens, you should know that you have united the country, and we are all behind you."

