'I am running and we’re going to win,' Biden says at rally

US President Joe Biden charged forward with his campaign before an enthusiastic crowd in Detroit on Friday, declaring unequivocally: “I am running.”

In his speech, he also attacked Donald Trump in a number of new ways, including explicitly saying that Trump raped a woman.

“Fourteen million Democrats like you voted for me in the primaries,” Biden said.

“You made me the nominee, no one else. Not the press, not the pundits, not the insiders, not the donors. You the voters. You decided, no one else, and I’m not going anywhere.”

“I am running and we’re going to win,” he said to cheers.

The speech at a Detroit high school comes as the president has remained defiant in the face of growing calls from Democratic lawmakers and donors for him to step aside in the race.

The Michigan crowd encouraged Biden to stay in the race, breaking out in a chant of “Don’t you quit!”

For the first time, Biden also laid out what his priorities would be for the first 100 days of his second term, which included codifying Roe v. Wade, making the child tax cuts permanent, expanding Medicare and Medicaid, raising the minimum wage and banning assault weapons.

Biden was clearly engaged with the crowd throughout his lengthy remarks which ran for 36 minutes.

Key figures have been questioning the current president's capacity to re-run for office for weeks, after a disastrous TV debate with Trump last month.

On Thursday, Biden also mistakenly introduced Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as President Putin while addressing reporters, before immediately correcting himself by saying: "I'm so focused on beating Putin".

More than a dozen House Democrats have publicly called for an end to Mr Biden's re-election bid, and one Democratic Senator has spoken out against him, citing his age and health.

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA.