The Prince of Wales has urged England men’s football team to “go out there and show the world what you’re made of” ahead of the Euro 2024 final.

William, who is president of the Football Association (FA), will attend the Three Lions’ match against Spain in Berlin on Sunday.

In a social media post on Saturday, he said: “We are so proud of you all England, just one last push to finish the job!“Go out there and show the world what you’re made of. We believe.”

The prince attended England’s quarter-final victory over Switzerland a week ago and the group stage game against Denmark, and was seen cheering in the stands.

The Prince is not the only one wishing the England squad good luck ahead of their clash with Spain.

In a letter from 10 Downing Street, Sir Keir Starmer said the England squad were in the final because of their “graft and hard work” and stressed the whole country was behind them.

He wrote: “On behalf of the whole nation, I wanted to wish you all the very best ahead of today’s final.

“You should all be proud of what you’ve achieved so far, and I hope you can take some strength from the millions at home kicking every ball alongside you.

“You don’t need a running commentary from a politician on what you should or shouldn’t do.

“You’re here not because of luck, but because of your graft and hard work. You’ve earned it. As you did three years ago, you’ve made the country proud.

“Whatever happens, you should know that you have united the country, and we are all behind you."

The Lionesses, who triumphed at the Euros in 2022, also wished t he men's team good luck ahead of their game

Striker Lauren Hemp said: "I don't think we need to give them advice, and obviously we're all rooting for them and we wish them the best of luck going into the weekend."

England coach Sarina Wiegman, who is Dutch, said: "I just wish them all the best. In England they would say: 'Let's bring it home.'"

The King also sent a message of support, requesting that the squad "secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama."

"I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated," he added. "Good luck, England".

