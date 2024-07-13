Princess of Wales expected to attend Wimbledon men's final on Sunday

The Princess of Wales will attend the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday and present the trophy, Kensington Palace said.

Kate's appearance is not the start of a return to a full schedule of public engagements as she continues her cancer recovery.

She will not attend the women's final on Saturday, with Wimbledon Chair, Debbie Jevans presenting the trophy on behalf of HRH.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to meet in London for a second consecutive year.

“He’s as complete a player as they come,” Djokovic said about Alcaraz, who won the 2023 final in five sets. “It’s going to take the best of my abilities on the court overall to beat him.”

Djokovic, who hadn’t reached a final at any tournament all season and needed surgery in June for a torn meniscus in his right knee, will be vying for his eighth championship at the All England Club

Meanwhile, Prince William will fly to Berlin for the Euro 2024 final as England face off against Spain, the palace has confirmed.

He will be joined by Britain’s new prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, as the men's team attempts to rectify their final stage knockout against Italy in 2020.

The princess previously said that while her cancer treatment is "ongoing" and will continue for "a few more months", she is "making good progress".

"As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well," she said.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

This is the Talking Royals - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson