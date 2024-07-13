Zelenskyy says he will 'forget' Biden's mix-up as he lands in Ireland

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he can “forget” US President Joe Biden’s mistake in which he referred to him by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s name.

The Ukrainian president made the remark as he landed in Ireland on Saturday.

He was pictured hugging Irish premier Simon Harris after he descended from his plane in Shannon airport.

Asked by reporters for his message to Ireland, Zelenskyy said: “First of all, thank you so much for your support, thanks to Ireland for hosting a lot of Ukrainian refugees, you were with us from the very beginning of the Russian invasion.”

When the Ukrainian leader was also asked about Biden mistakenly referring to him as “President Putin”, he responded: “It’s a mistake. I think United States gave a lot of support for Ukrainians. We can forget some mistakes, I think so.”

Watch the moment Biden mistook Zelenskyy for Putin

The Ukrainian leader is on a stopover as part of his return trip from the 75th anniversary of Nato event in the US.

Ireland has provided 250 million euro in non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility and the country has welcomed over 108,000 Ukrainians under the EU Temporary Protection Directive.

Irish Defence Forces members have trained 455 Ukrainian personnel in demining, battlefield casualty care and the use of non-lethal mine clearance equipment.

