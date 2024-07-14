'Bloodied but unbowed': US newspapers react to assassination attempt on Trump

Sunday's US newspapers reacted to assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, who was attacked while speaking onstage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Some newspapers had already gone to print before the shooting.

The gunman, who has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service.

One attendee was killed and two were critically injured. One bullet “pierced” Trump's ear, but the former president is otherwise unharmed.

Here is a round-up of the day's newspaper headlines:

The New York Times led with “Trump is safe after assassination attempt at political rally”.

Meanwhile, the headline on the front of the New York Post said: "TRUMP SHOT - Bloodied but unbowed, ex-president survives assassinator bid."

A similar photo of the incident was used in the Washington Post, where the headline was: “Trump injured in rally shooting”.

The article included a witness account from journalists who watched the attack unfold from the press riser at the rally: “Trump swatted his ear, as if he heard a mosquito. Then he hunched his shoulders and ducked."

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Gazette went with the headline: "TRUMP 'FINE', SUSPET DEAD IN SHOOTING AT BUTLER RALLY".

Butler, where the rally was held, is part of the Greater Pittsburgh region.

Another eye-catching front page included that of the Star Tribune, which wrote: "TRUMP WOUNDED - APPARENT ASSASSINATION ATEMPT AT RALLY"

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA.