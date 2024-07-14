Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon men's final

Carlos Alcaraz has won the Wimbledon men's singles title after defeating seven-time winner Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday.

The victory marks Alcaraz's second Wimbledon title and fourth grand slam at just 21 years old.

The two men faced off in a stunning rematch, after Alcaraz first beat Djokovic in last year's final.

The Spanish player now joins Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Bjorn Borg and Rod Laver in achieving a French Open and Wimbledon win in the same year.

Reflecting on his win, Alcaraz said: “For me this is the most beautiful tournament, the most beautiful court and the most beautiful trophy.

“Djokovic is an unbelievable fighter, I knew he was going to have his chances. It was difficult but I tried to stay calm going into the tie-break and tried to play my best tennis."

Alcaraz celebrates his victory. Credit: AP

Djokovic, meanwhile, is still agonisingly short of an all-time record 25th slam singles title, and remains one behind Federer’s tally of eight Wimbledon crowns.

“Especially in the first couple of sets, the level of tennis wasn’t really up to par on my side,” said Djokovic, whose two children were in his guest box.

“He had it all today. I tried to push him... It wasn’t meant to be.”

Today's showdown was all over in just two hours and 27 minutes, as Alcaraz overcame a late wobble to claim a 6-2 6-2 7-6 (4) victory.

The match began in dramatic fashion with a 13-minute first game where Djokovic saved four break points before sending a forehand wide on Alcaraz’s fifth chance.

Alcaraz was simply playing at a different speed to his opponent, his forehand too hot to handle for the Serbian, who betrayed a lack of confidence in his ability to live with his young opponent from the back of the court by repeatedly rushing to the net.

Carlos Alcaraz, left, of Spain is congratulated by Novak Djokovic of Serbia after winning the men's singles final. Credit: AP

Alcaraz’s dominance continued in the second set, the 21-year-old breaking Djokovic in the opening game then again at 4-2 when for the second time in the match he double-faulted on break point.

He needed something to spark him into life and it came in the third game of the third set when he saved four break points, yelling as he walked back to his chair.

Djokovic has been the villain of the Wimbledon crowd again this tournament but here they were chanting his name, willing the classic match they had expected to break out.

He had a chance to move ahead at 3-2 but it was snatched away with an Alcaraz serve, and it seemed all but over when the second seed played a stunning game to break at 4-4.

Moments later Alcaraz was up 40-0 with three match points but he froze dramatically at the finish line, serving a double fault and making a succession of errors, one after an ill-timed scream from a woman in the crowd, to allow Djokovic to break back.

Alcaraz steadied himself, though, and completed the job in the tie-break to successfully defend a slam crown for the first time.

