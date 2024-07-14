The Three Lions are set to take on Spain in the Euros final in Berlin on Sunday night, as the King, the Prince of Wales, and the Prime Minister all threw their support behind the team.

Gareth Southgate's side has never won a European Championship, with the World Cup win in 1966 their last and only major silverware.

In a press conference on Saturday, S outhgate and captain Harry Kane said they hope to give the nation a “special” night.

Southgate and Kane both said they knew the importance of a win to the country, with the England manager telling reporters: “We’d be bringing happiness to our nation, bringing credibility.”

“We know what it would mean to everybody at home.

“We know what it would mean to us as a squad, the hard work that’s gone in, not just this group of players, but players that have been with us for the last six or seven years who’ve played a massive part in this journey with us and all of the staff that have been involved.

“It’s really been a huge team effort. All of those people have helped create the culture that we have, and we would love to give everybody a special night again tomorrow.”

Kane told the press conference he is “extremely proud to be English”, saying a victory for his nation would mean “everything”.

He said: “It would be the most incredible feeling as a professional footballer and I’m sure also for the fans to have that moment in history and to be able to celebrate that would be something very special.”

England captain Harry Kane said in a press conference the team has an "extra hunger" to make sure the Euro 2024 final goes their way.

Play Brightcove video

Sir Keir Starmer suggested there would be some form of celebration if England wins.

The Prime Minister, who is attending the match, has refused to commit to an extra bank holiday if the team secures victory, saying he did not want to “jinx anything” by pre-empting the result.

In a good luck message, he wrote said: “You should all be proud of what you’ve achieved so far, and I hope you can take some strength from the millions at home kicking every ball alongside you.

“You don’t need a running commentary from a politician on what you should or shouldn’t do.

“You’re here not because of luck, but because of your graft and hard work. You’ve earned it. As you did three years ago, you’ve made the country proud.

“Whatever happens, you should know that you have united the country, and we are all behind you.

“So enjoy tonight. I know that up and down the country, we all will.”

England fans have paid thousands of pounds, travelling by air, road and rail to the German capital to be at the match.

Alfie Bray, 21, a mechanical engineer from Birmingham, had flown from London to Frankfurt and got the train to Berlin.

He and friend Callum Williams, 21, booked travel to the city as soon as the second goal was scored in the semi-final.

Martin Rafferty, 44, from Birmingham, said he and friends had driven for 15 hours to reach the city despite not having tickets for the final.

He said: “We’re going to go to the fanzone to watch it.

“It could be a chance of making history tomorrow.”

Tony Rudd, 37, made a journey of 26 hours to get to Berlin from his home in Darwin, Australia, costing about £4,500.

He said: “I made a last-minute decision. I went ‘I’m going’.”

Tommy Swift, 44, and nephew Michael Swift, 22, from Hartlepool, County Durham, said they travelled to Berlin on plane, train, tram, foot and scooter.

Tommy Swift said they booked the travel three weeks ago because they had faith in the England team but had not got match tickets yet.

He said he had a budget of up to £2,000 for the tickets, saying: “We know what we have to pay.”

He added: “It might never happen again. I hope that it does finally come home, we’ve waited a long time.”

Pubs and bars across England are allowed to stay open until 1am on Monday morning.

It is the first time the men’s side have reached a final outside England after playing the 1966 World Cup final and 2021 Euro final at Wembley.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…