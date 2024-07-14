FBI identifies Trump rally shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks

Play Brightcove video

Trump was in the middle of delivering his rally speech when the sound of gunshots suddenly rang out, ITV News' US Correspondent Dan River reports

The FBI has named Thomas Matthew Crooks as the man involved in the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

In a statement published Sunday morning, they wrote: “The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation."

Trump was shot in the ear Saturday evening while speaking onstage at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in an incident that’s being investigated as an assassination attempt from a shooter on a roof near the rally site.

Trump was in the middle of delivering his rally speech when the sound of multiple gunshots suddenly rang out at approximately 6:15pm. ET.

Trump grabbed his right ear and dropped to the ground as Secret Service agents told him to get down and rushed to the stage, protecting the former president while several more gunshots could be heard.

One of the rally attendees was killed in the shooting, and and two rally-goers were critically injured, according to the Secret Service.

All of the victims were male, according to the FBI.

Trump’s campaign said the presumptive GOP nominee was doing “fine” after the shooting, which he said pierced the upper part of his right ear.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place,” he wrote on his social media site.

In a press conference shortly after the assassination attempt, US President Joe Biden said "there is no place in America for this kind of violence - it's sick."

A law enforcement source and a police officer at the scene told CNN that the shooter was positioned on a building rooftop just outside the venue where Trump was holding his rally, located to the right of the event stage.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence around the building.

The shooting is being investigated as a possible assassination attempt, according to law enforcement officials.

The Secret Service said the shooter fired “multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue.”

The shooter was killed by Secret Service agents, the agency said in a statement.

Trump raised his fist to the crowd as he was bundled off stage in Pennsylvania. Credit: AP

In a press conference shortly after, President Joe Biden said: "There is no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's one of the reasons we have to unite this country."

"The bottom line is, the Trump rally is a rally that he should have been able to conduct peacefully without any problems.

"The idea that there's political violence like this in America is just unheard of, it's just not appropriate. Everybody must condemn it."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally and we send him and his family our best wishes.

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the Government “condemns all forms of political violence in the strongest terms”.

Posting on X, he said: “As we monitor the shocking developments in Pennsylvania, our thoughts and best wishes are with President Trump – along with every victim and their families.”

