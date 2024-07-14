GoFundMe launched in support of John Hunt and daughter Amy

A GoFundMe page has been created in support of racing commentator John Hunt, after his wife and two daughters were killed in a crossbow attack.

Carol Hunt, 61 along with daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured at their Hertfordshire home on Tuesday.

Kyle Clifford, 26, arrested on suspicion of their murders after he was found with injuries in Enfield the following day.

He remains in a serious condition in hospital.

On Saturday the BBC 5 Live commentator and Sky Sports Racing presenter, along with his third daughter Amy, said in a statement “the devastation we are experiencing cannot be put into words”.

Fellow racing broadcaster Matt Chapman and Betway’s head of communications Chad Yeomans set up the fundraiser with the blessing of the Hunt family.

The page aims to raise £50,000 to support the family and on Sunday afternoon had already passed the £17,000 mark.

Writing on the page, Chapman said: “It’s with a heavy heart that this GoFundMe is set up for the Hunt family after the horrific events in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on July 9.

"What we can do is raise as much money as possible for the Hunt family, in particular daughter Amy.

"On the back of the horror, I know John would so dearly love Amy to be able to get through life without any financial worries."

In their statement on Saturday, John and Amy Hunt expressed gratitude for the support they have received.

“As you can imagine, this is an extremely difficult time for us, and we need time and space to come to terms with what has happened and start the grieving process," it continued.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family at this tragic time.

“The investigation is moving at pace and as a result, we have now arrested a man. Enquiries are continuing at this time.”

Tributes have poured in for the victims from neighbours and friends, who described them as a "lovely family".

