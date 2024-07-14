Heartbreak for England as Spain clinch 2-1 victory and win Euro 2024

England have once again missed out on the Euros trophy, after Spain secured a 2-1 victory.

The result has dashed England's hopes of lifting a major men's tournament trophy for the first time since 1966.

After a tense first half, Spain's Nico Williams scored in the 47th minute to push the side ahead.

Disappointed England fans react at BOXPark Wembley in London. Credit: PA

Jude Bellingham then set Palmer up for glory, as he equalised in the 73rd minute of the match.

England's hopes were soon dashed, as Oyarzabal's late-stage strike gave Spain a 2-1 lead.

England's Cole Palmer (right) and Luke Shaw appear dejected after the final whistle. Credit: PA

Heartache has rippled across the country, as England fans at home and in Berlin saw their hopes dashed.

England reached the tournament final, after a nail-biting Ollie Watkins goal against the Netherlands sent the side through in the 90th minute.

The quarter-final match against Switzerland ended in nail-biting set of penalties, where England scored five over their opponents' three.

Disappointed England fans at BOXpark, Croydon. Credit: PA

In the group stages, England beat Serbia 1-0 - but drew against Denmark and Slovenia, with 1-1 and 0-0 respectively.

England fans poured into Berlin to witness the historic final, spending thousands of pounds, and travelling by plane, train, tram and scooter.

England also lost Euro 2020 to Italy, where they missed out on the trophy after the final went to penalties.

