'Hero' firefighter died protecting his family during Trump rally shooting

A former fire chief killed at a Donald Trump rally has been described as a "hero" after diving in front of his family to protect them from the bullets.

Corey Comperatore, 50, used his body to shield his wife and daughter as shots were fired at Trump during his speech in Pennsylvania.

“He’s a literal hero," said Mike Morehouse, who has lived next door to Mr Comperatore for the last eight years.

"He shoved his family out of the way, and he got killed for them. He’s a hero that I was happy to have as a neighbour."

Mr Comperatore died during an attempt to kill Trump at Saturday's event in Butler. The shooter was killed by the Secret Service.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden extended their “deepest condolences" to Mr Comperatore's family.

“He was a father. He was protecting his family from the bullets that were being fired and he lost his life, God love him," said Biden.

Tributes have been paid to firefighter Corey Comperatore who was killed at a Donald Trump rally. Credit: AP

Mr Comperatore had served as a firefighter for more than 20 years and as chief for about three years.

Randy Reamer, president of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company, said he was "just a great all-around guy, always willing to help someone out”.

He added: "He definitely stood up for what he believed in, never backed down to anyone. He was a really good guy.”

Assistant Chief Ricky Heasley, who knew Mr Comperatore for more than a decade, remembered him as very outgoing and full of life.

“He never had a bad word,” He said.

The Secret Service said it killed the suspected shooter, who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue.

The former president was showing off a chart of border-crossing numbers when at least five shots were fired.

Trump was seen holding his ear and got down on the ground. Agents quickly huddled in a shield around him.

T wo other people were injured during the shooting and officials have said they are in a stable condition.

They have been identified as David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, both of Pennsylvania.

