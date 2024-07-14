King can make royal visit to Australia in October, say doctors

King Charles’ doctors have declared he is fit enough to travel to the other side of the world to visit Australia later this year.

The King and Queen Camilla will also attend a Commonwealth summit in Samoa where they will make a State Visit en route.

Plans for a royal visit down under were put on ice when the King announced his cancer treatment earlier this year but medical staff treating the King say he is well enough to go.

They have, however, drawn the line at the King travelling to New Zealand as well, which he had hoped to do while he was in that part of the world.

A palace spokesperson said all parties had “agreed to limit the visit to Samoa and Australia only. Their Majesties send their warmest thanks and good wishes to all parties for their continued support and understanding.”

It will be King Charles’ first visit to a Commonwealth Realm – one of the 14 countries outside the UK where he remains the Head of State.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse last month. Credit: PA

While the debate continues about his role in Australia, as in other Realm countries like Jamaica, New Zealand, Canada and Antigua, the Monarch will, of course, be recognised as treated as the King of Australia and Head of State.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The King and Queen will visit Australia at the invitation of the Australian Government, where their programme will feature engagements in the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales.

ITV News understands that the visit is only going ahead on the grounds that the King minimises his programme of engagements each day.

A senior royal source said they would be “impactful” but “more limited” in number than is usually the case.

King Charles is known for wanting to fill his day from beginning to end with visits and engagements, in order to meet as many people as possible during his overseas visits.

On his last State Visit abroad, to Kenya last year, he took part in as many as a dozen engagements each day.

But as the 75 year old continues to receive treatment for his cancer, which was revealed after his earlier prostate operation in January, the King has had to accept that he can no longer keep up that kind of schedule.

Buckingham Palace advised that all the plans remain “subject to doctors’ advice” and that “any necessary modifications on health grounds” can still be made.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government summit, Chogm, is a gathering of Prime Ministers and presidents from across the 56 nations of the Commonwealth.

It is held once every two years but this is the first Charles will attend as the Head of the Commonwealth.

The last Chogm was in Rwanda when the King, who was then Prince of Wales, represented his mother, Queen Elizabeth, as Head of the organisation.

The King and Queen attended the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, in Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy Credit: Chris Jackson/PA

Apart from an overnight stay in France for the D-Day commemorations, the King has not travelled outside of the UK since his diagnosis.

He will be in the Channel Islands this week, however, for a two-day visit with the Queen.

They are attending public engagements in Jersey and Guernsey – both of which are Crown Dependencies in the British Isles, but are outside the United Kingdom.

Very few details have been shared ahead of the Australia royal tour, other than the two locations: the area around the capital Canberra and also New South Wales, the state which includes Sydney.

