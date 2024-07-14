Anticipation is building as the Three Lions take on Spain in the Euros final in Berlin, Germany, this evening.

More than 70,000 people will be watching the game at the Olympiastadion while millions more are cheering on Gareth Southgate's team from home and abroad.

On Sunday afternoon, a huge crowd of England fans descended onto central London's streets, wearing the England kit and waving red flares.

Pubs and bars across the country are allowed to stay open until 1am on Monday morning.

It is the first time the men’s side have reached a final outside England after playing the 1966 World Cup final and 2021 Euro final at Wembley.

Meanwhile, fans in Berlin have already started drinking and are donning red and white colours.

