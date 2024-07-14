Princess of Wales attends Wimbledon men’s final with Princess Charlotte

The Princess of Wales is attending the Wimbledon men’s final with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in her second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

They arrived at the tennis tournament in SW19 less than an hour before the final was due to begin on Sunday afternoon.

Kate has been undergoing chemotherapy and made her first public appearance since announcing her diagnosis in March at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London last month.

The princess, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, will be handing the men's trophy to either Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales, president of the Football Association, will be in Berlin to attend England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain later on Sunday.

In a statement released last month, the princess revealed she was making good progress but was “not out of the woods yet” and had “good days and bad days” as she continued her treatment.

