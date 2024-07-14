Trump assassination attempt: What do we know about the gunman?

A lone g unman attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night.

The shooting left one attendee dead and two others critically injured, authorities say. All of them are male.

Trump said he was grazed by a bullet in the "upper part of my right ear" but is otherwise doing well.

The FBI identified the gunman as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who lived in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, about 35 miles south of the rally location.

He was killed at the scene by Secret Service agents.

Public records show Crooks was registered to vote as a Republican, but made a small donation to a Democratic-aligned group in 2021.

He graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022, according to a local media report and a video of the school’s commencement.

Crooks’ father, Matthew Crooks, told CNN he was trying to figure out “what the hell is going on” but would “wait until I talk to law enforcement” before speaking about his son.

The 20-year-old fired on Trump while perched on a nearby building rooftop outside the rally’s security perimeter, before being killed by Secret Service agents, officials said.

He didn’t have any identification on his body, so agents had to “run his DNA and get biometric confirmation,” they added.

A man who said he witnessed the shooting on Saturday told the BBC that he saw a man with a gun crawling along the roof of a nearby building outside the rally.

"The shooter was crawling with a rifle on top of the other side of the barn across. We were pointing his location to the secret service, and they took him down. It was over," the witness said.

ITV News cannot independently verify his account.

