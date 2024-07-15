Donald Trump names JD Vance as Republican running mate in US election

Donald Trump has been formerly nominated as Republican candidate and announced JD Vance will be his choice for vice president should he be re-elected as President in the 2024 US election.

Trump has been the presumptive nominee for months, but votes from the Republican National Convention delegates made him the official nominee in Milwaukee on Monday.

The Republican candidate made the announcement on social media site Truth Social, posting: “After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator JD Vance of the Great State of Ohio.”

Ohio Senator Vance, 39, rose to national fame with the 2016 publication of his memoir, 'Hillbilly Elegy' and will run on the ticket alongside the former president in October.

He was elected to the Senate in 2022 and has become one of the staunchest champions of the former president’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) agenda, particularly on trade, foreign policy and immigration.

It comes days after an assassination attempt against Trump.

On Saturday, Trump's choice looked to hold more gravity than before after a bullet tore through his ear after a gunman opened fire during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Of the incident, Trump said: “I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead".

Trump has repeatedly claimed that choosing someone who was qualified to take over as commander in chief was his top consideration for the role.

More to follow...

